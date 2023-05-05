2. Bundesliga: HSV drops points in the promotion race against Paderborn

Status: 05/05/2023 8:25 p.m

SC Paderborn fought back twice on Friday evening (05.05.23) at Hamburger SV with a 2-2 (1-1) win. However, HSV failed to increase the pressure on second-placed Heidenheim. HSV remains third, SCP on a shaky fourth place.

Robert Glatzel put HSV ahead in front of 57,000 spectators (39′), Julian Justvan (43′) equalized before the break. Shortly after the change of sides, Sonny Kittel duped Parderborns central defender Tobias Müller and raised for the Hanseatic League. Deep in the second section, Florent Muslija safely converted a penalty kick (73.)

Paderborn starts furiously

Tim Walter was able to fall back on Jonas Meffert after serving a yellow card suspension as well as on László Bénes for his Hamburgers. They replace the suspended Jatta and Elijah Krahn. SCP coach Lukas Kwasniok only took Jannis Heuer into the team after recovering from injury for Marcel Hoffmeier.

Paderborn got off to a stormy start: Sebastian Schonlau scraped a shot from Sirlord Conteh off the line (2′), just seconds later Maximilian Rohr took a corner off the post (3′). That’s not all: Florent Muslija and Julian Justvan finished with long-range shots that HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes had to defuse (4′).

Great relief then after Glatzel’s hit. After half an hour, the striker had prepared the hosts for a near-lead, but Ludovit’s charm tipped the ball past the Paderborn goal. But when Jean-Luc Dompé showed a strong attack on the left and Glatzel steered his precise cross into the goal from the left from the center forward position, Hamburg’s jubilation was great.

Paderborn strikes back quickly

When the SCP equalized, everything happened very quickly: After Maximilian Rohr won the ball by Paderborn, Conteh went on the right again and hung up for the centrally well-placed Justvan, who gave Heuer Fernandes no chance with an ideally placed flick to the left into the corner. A goal from Hamburg shortly before the break was rightly disallowed because of an offside position.

The East Westphalians helped a lot in the renewed Hamburg lead: Kittel lured the ball from behind Müller and played a few steps later to Heuer Fernandes: 2:1.

The opposing team also “helped” with the second SCP equalizer: Miro Muheim clumsily hit Muslija on the foot when he was just on his way out of the Hamburg penalty area. The fouled turned super safe in the middle, Heuer Fernandes had chosen a corner early on. In the final phase of the game, both teams played forward – but the winning goal didn’t come.

Hamburg in Regensburg, Paderborn against Heidenheim

Next weekend, HSV in Regensburg will be fighting for important points in the fight for promotion (Sunday, May 14th, 2023 at 1.30 p.m.). At the same time, Paderborn welcomes 1. FC Heidenheim.