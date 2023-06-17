2. Bundesliga: New coach Härtel: “Eintracht Braunschweig is really cool”

Status: 06/12/2023 2:42 p.m

Second division soccer team Eintracht Braunschweig presented their new coach on Monday. Jens Härtel should keep the “lions” out of the relegation battle in the coming season.

“I’m happy to be here because Eintracht Braunschweig is just a really cool club – with a great tradition and a large fan base,” said Härtel at his official presentation. “It’s traditionally fun for coaches to work here.” The day before, and thus only two days after the announcement of the leave of absence of his predecessor Michael Schiele, Eintracht announced Hartel’s commitment.

Remarkable: The new one explicitly praised the work of the old head coach: “Michael is leaving big footprints. There are a few things that I just liked too. Especially in the transition game, with a good pace. That’s how they created a lot of situations. It’s this one that counts to maintain strength.”

But: The 59 goals conceded were simply too many for the former coach from Hansa Rostock. He called for all players to “develop a defensive conscience”. Everyone has to work together with and against the ball – that’s the only way the team can take the fans with them.

Vollmann defends change of coach: “lack of conviction”

Before Haertel could answer the journalists’ questions, manager Peter Vollmann once again defended Schiele’s resignation despite a contract that was only extended in January. “The extension of the contract gave Michael the peace of mind that a coach needs to be able to stay up in the league. And that was certainly one of the reasons why he did it,” Vollmann is convinced.

Other clubs would have worn out two or three coaches and were still relegated. A tip – especially in the direction of Arminia Bielefeld, which has been passed directly from the Bundesliga to the third division. “We’ve done a few things right there,” says Vollmann.

Contact to Härtel before the Schiele separation?

However, the impression that Schiele “manages to steer towards certain developments that could continue beyond the past season” was not confirmed. “There has been a downward trend. We no longer had the conviction.”

However, Vollmann caused confusion at the PK because he said that Härtel had already been contacted last Tuesday. The separation from Schiele was only communicated three days later. Internally, however, everything went smoothly and in the right order, emphasized Vollmann.

Reinforcements coming “in the next few days”

But now it’s time to look at the composition of the squad. However, some decisions were made before the Haertel obligation. “Our plans have been in full swing since staying up,” emphasized the manager and announced: “There will be one or more publications in the next few days.” Reinforcements that had actually been agreed with Schiele. “But Jens is of course already on the subject – and agrees with the obligations.”

“The team actually has everything you need in this league if the players are healthy. In terms of mentality, but also in terms of footballing quality.”

— Coach Jens Hartel

So now Härtel, with which it should go into calmer waters. Vollmann spoke of a “strategic goal” that would be announced soon. With regard to his goals, Härtel said: “We want and must be successful. It is paramount that this club stays in this league.” This should succeed not least with the values ​​that are so important to him: mentality, order and discipline.

Training for the “Lions” starts on Wednesday next week. The preparation time takes five and a half weeks. “I’m motivated after the long break,” said Härtel. “And I’m looking forward to the boys.”

