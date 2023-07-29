2. Bundesliga: Schweinsteiger painting in Osnabrück: like Maradona in Naples

Status: 07/28/2023 12:06 p.m

A joke with the regular Italian became a real work of art. In the NDR interview, the VfL coach says what he thinks about hero status and what clear rules he wants to use to keep the team in the second division.

Mr. Schweinsteiger, with some distance: How do you look back on the rise?

Tobias Schweinsteiger: It was a beautiful moment that we worked hard for and also enjoyed, it will be remembered. Nonetheless, this will be completed after the summer break. We are a new team now and they will try to create moments like this again.

After the euphoria, they had to push ahead with planning for the second division. Did you get any rest at all?

Schweinsteiger: Basically, we had planned primarily for the 3rd league. Of course we had a kind of shadow squad for the 2nd league, but we only started planning the details after promotion. That’s why the three weeks during the summer break were a lot of work for me, with a lot of video viewing and a few calls with sports director Amir Shapourzadeh.

“Here not only great sayings are made, but also deeds follow.”

— Tobias Schweinsteiger about the mural

You became a hero for the people of Osnabrück, what does that do to you? Do you feel some kind of pressure?

Schweinsteiger: No, not pressure at all. I still get uncomfortable when fans call me to the stands. These are moments that actually belong to the boys. We as coaches and staff are a kind of service provider: we want to give the boys a platform on which they can develop in order to achieve their best possible level of performance. But of course it’s a nice feeling when you realize that the people in the region or in the city like you.

A huge painting has been dedicated to you on the wall of your regular Italian.

Schweinsteiger: That’s awesome, I didn’t expect that. It was always a joke that they made: ‘If you get promoted with the team, then other people from the city should actually make you a mural like Maradona did in Naples!’ In the end, they pulled it off themselves and that also shows that not only great sayings are made here, but also deeds follow. This mentality is anchored here in the region and it corresponds to how I handle it.

How much euphoria of promotion can still be felt in the team?

The mural in honor of Tobias Schweinsteiger in Osnabrück.

Schweinsteiger: The euphoria is definitely there! But we also have a small upheaval, with departures and newcomers. In terms of team structure, I think we’re a lot further along than I found the team last autumn. It’s a very good togetherness. Of course, this will be put to the test on matchday one when players don’t play on Saturday or aren’t part of the squad.

It is part of our philosophy and the VfL Osnabrück model to let talent go.”

— Schweinsteiger on the well-known departures

Three important pillars of the promotion team have left the club: Ba-Muaka Simakala (zu Holstein Kiel)Sven Koehler (Odense BK) and Omar Traore (Heidenheim) – was that a mood dampener?

Schweinsteiger: At ‘Chance’ Simakala we already knew in winter that we would part ways. We didn’t have the prospect of promotion at all, so he opted for the solid second division team. I think Kiel suits him too, it’s the next step. As for Köhli, he had inquiries from the Bundesliga and from top second division clubs. He and Omar were great talents who found their way to us through the regional league. When negotiating with newcomers, it’s always good if you can list examples of how players can develop with us. That’s why it’s part of our philosophy and the VfL Osnabrück model to let these talents go.

You attach great importance to order off the pitch too – are you starting from scratch with your rules because there are ten new ones?

Schweinsteiger: No, because that’s already part of the talks. It’s not like I call the players for half an hour and tell them how we play football. It’s always about how we treat each other as a team and what values ​​we represent. The newcomers knew exactly what they were getting into and were allowed to take over the material service in the first week. John Verhoek, for example, is a team player who puts his ego aside and can still perform. In that respect, Timo Beermann is extremely important despite his injury, Robert Tesche is just as much a role model. These are guys who aren’t too bad for anything, who look for the ball in the hedge for ten minutes after training if one is missing.

How can the team survive in this second division?

Schweinsteiger: Last year we were eleventh in the budget table in the third division. But we could say: If we get our 100 percent, then we won’t lose a football game. Then you’re kind of on the same level. This is a feeling that has to arise. We can have less possession, lose more tackles or get more shots on target. But the players should still feel comfortable in our structure on the field – that’s a high standard. Then you go into the game and make it difficult for every opponent.

“If I had to decide, I would bet on Schalke and Düsseldorf.”

— Schweinsteiger on the promotion favorites

Which game are you most looking forward to?

Schweinsteiger: To the home games. And if I had to pick an away game, it would be at the Volkspark. I worked with Tim Walter for three years, one of them at HSV. I am also friends with Jonas Boldt. I like the stadium, it’s always a good atmosphere and it’s the first time I experience it with spectators away from home. This is going to be something special. Otherwise, little changes in our processes or my emotions when it’s a big opponent. I’m maybe a bit too northern German for a southern German.

Who are your favorites for promotion, what is your goal?

Schweinsteiger: Schalke have a good team, HSV too. Düsseldorf has a really strong squad that is a bit underestimated. St. Pauli and Hertha BSC too, these five teams will be stuck at the top. If I had to decide, I would back Schalke and even Düsseldorf. Our own goal is simply to leave three teams behind us, nothing more.

The interview was conducted by Sina Braun

This topic in the program:

Sports current | 07/28/2023 | 2:17 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

