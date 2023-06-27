Home » 2. Bundesliga: Seeler’s grandson Öztunali returns to HSV
Sports

2. Bundesliga: Seeler’s grandson Öztunali returns to HSV

by admin
2. Bundesliga: Seeler’s grandson Öztunali returns to HSV

As of: 06/27/2023 11:17 p.m

Midfielder Levin Öztunali returns to second division club Hamburger SV. The grandson of HSV legend Uwe Seeler is moving from Union Berlin to Volkspark on a free transfer. As the club announced on Tuesday, the 27-year-old signed a contract until 2026.

Born in Hamburg, he played in the youth team of the Hanseatic League between 2011 and 2013 before he was guided to Bayer Leverkusen by current HSV board member Jonas Boldt. In the Bundesliga, Öztunali played a total of 190 games for Leverkusen, Werder Bremen, Mainz 05 and Union Berlin. He got 38 scorer points.

“An absolute dream for me.”
— Levin Oztunali

In the past season, however, he only appeared twice for Union Berlin. “Of course I’ve always followed HSV, but so far I’ve only been to the Volksparkstadion as an opponent or a fan. To be able to play here as an HSV player is an absolute dream for me,” said Öztunali.

Boldt calls Öztunali “important factor”

Boldt knows the Seeler grandson from his own time in Leverkusen. “My history with Levin began ten years ago, so I’m all the more pleased that we were able to bring Levin home,” he said. With his professional attitude, his power and the high level of identification with HSV, Öztunali “represents an important factor in our squad composition,” said the board.

This topic in the program:
NDR 2 Sports | 06/27/2023 | 11:03 p.m

See also  Why FSV Mainz 05 could annoy FC Bayern Munich

You may also like

Simone Fontecchio at the NBA Store in Milan...

Winter sports podcast with Nathalie Armbruster – “What’s...

Vlahovic in London and Lukaku at Juve? Kessié,...

Climate & Sport: Episode 4 – Amateur football...

New Garmin sports features coming to smartwatches and...

Andrea Petkovic says goodbye to the tennis stage

Olympics, here is the first victim of the...

Chess: Niemann lawsuit against Carlsen dismissed

The baseball player who made his team win...

Moukoko will probably miss U21 against England as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy