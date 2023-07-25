2. Bundesliga: These are the stars of the new season

Status: 07/25/2023 12:38 p.m

Schalke 04, Hamburger SV, Hertha BSC, Hannover 96 – great club names with a long Bundesliga tradition. For the clubs, the 2023/24 season is all about one thing: promotion back to the Bundesliga. This should be made possible with a few players who have a lot of experience. But many other second division teams have strengthened themselves or been able to retain important players who can play a key role in the new season.

Marcel Halstenberg, 31 years old, Hanover 96

It’s the biggest coup in the 2nd division that Hannover 96 has landed: Marcel Halstenberg is coming back to his “Reds”. The former national player had told his employer RB Leipzig that he wanted to return to his original club for family reasons. And Leipzig complied with this wish. Halstenberg is waiving salary, the transfer fee is said to have been in the six-digit range – the value of 700,000 euros can be found online. Halstenberg brings the accumulated experience of 165 Bundesliga games to Lower Saxony – the defender will certainly play a major role for his hometown club.

Max Kruse, 35, SC Paderborn

When SC Paderborn announced Max Kruse’s commitment, the media attention was certainly greater than with Halstenberg. However, Kruse’s fame is largely due to his activities outside of the football fields. The attacker had not played a game for ten months after being kicked out at VfL Wolfsburg. Now he was able to prove his qualities as a goal setter in test matches. Kruse has scored 97 goals in his 307 Bundesliga appearances and also scored 20 times in 63 games in the second division. There are also 97 or ten (2nd division) assists.

Lars Stindl, 34, Karlsruhe SC

After five years at Hannover 96 and eight years at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Stindl is back at his home club. At the age of twelve he switched to Karlsruher SC, matured there to become a professional and laid the foundations for a great career with eleven international matches (four goals) and 376 Bundesliga appearances (85 goals). In Mönchengladbach he was a leading player and he will also have this claim at KSC. As a hanging top or in midfield, he should clearly raise the quality of the team with routine, overview and goal threat.

Simon Terodde, 35, FC Schalke 04

Schalke managed the feat of keeping Simon Terodde, who was actually willing to emigrate, in the team – and that for three years. However, Terodde could then also be used off the field and, if necessary, receive support in coaching. In 2021/22, the striker scored 30 goals for Schalke 04, last season the now 35-year-old had to be content with five stalls. In the team with Sebastian Polter, Schalke have great hopes in Terodde’s skills with a view to his immediate return to the Bundesliga.

Levin Oztunali, 27, Hamburger SV

Levin Öztunali has also returned to his training club. The grandson of HSV legend Uwe Seeler is back on the Elbe after stints in Leverkusen, Bremen, Mainz and Berlin: “Being able to play here as an HSV player is an absolute dream for me. That’s why I’m just happy to be back,” said the midfielder. The string puller in play construction has 190 appearances in the top division and definitely has what it takes to be one of the important pillars in the “resurgence” company.

Sarpreet Singh, 24, Hansa Rostock

With a letter of recommendation from Bayern Munich in his luggage, New Zealander Sarpreet Singh has signed on at Hansa Rostock. The offensive player was already on loan from Bayern to 1. FC Nürnberg and Jahn Regensburg. Now Singh is allowed to see life on the Baltic Sea up close. Singh joined Bayern from Wellington in 2019 and made two appearances in the first team. his record in 50 second division appearances: six goals and nine assists.

Jomaine Consbruch, 21, SpVgg Greuther Furth

Fürth’s coach Alexander Zorniger does not shy away from premature praise when he speaks of Jomaine Consbruch: “Jomaine is very intelligent in the game, has a good sense for deep runs and always manages to get into good finishing positions from midfield and thus create a goal threat. He brings passability and responsibility for the ball into our game.” Consbruch played 21 times for his former employer Arminia Bielefeld in the past season. In Franconia, the native of East Westphalia has a contract until 2026.

Nick Bätzner, 23, SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Former U21 international Nick Bätzner was also received with high expectations by his new employer, newly promoted Wehen Wiesbaden. “Technically strong, extremely intelligent,” said sporting director Paul Fernie of the central midfielder. Bätzner last played for the Belgian first division club KV Oostende, where he scored eleven goals and twelve assists in 90 competitive games. His training club is VfB Stuttgart.

Shuto Machino, 23 and Tom Rothe, 18, Holstein Kiel

Speaking of national players: Holstein Kiel has secured the services of the Japanese Shuto Machino. The attacker has scored nine goals and three assists in 19 appearances in the “J1 League” and was also part of the Japanese national team, which effectively knocked Germany out of the tournament at the World Cup in Qatar. Machino is considered to be good at dribbling and combining and should make the attacking game of the “Storks” “variable”, said Managing Director Sport Uwe Stöver.

Kiel is also the new home (at least temporarily) of defensive talent Tom Rothe. The 18-year-old was loaned to the Förde from Borussia Dortmund and is supposed to gain match practice.