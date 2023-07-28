Home » 2 draw against South Africa
Sports

2 draw against South Africa

by admin
2 draw against South Africa

Argentina’s footballers made a comeback appearance at the Women’s World Cup, clinching a point against South Africa from a two-goal deficit. In their second game at this World Cup, the two teams drew 2-2 (0-1) in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Friday.

Linda Motlhalo gave South Africa the lead in the 30th minute, Thembi Kgatlana extended the lead (66′). Sophia Braun (74th) and Romina Núñez (79th) scored for Argentina.

The South Americans are still waiting for their first win at a World Cup. So far, the team had never progressed beyond the preliminary round. Argentina lost the first game 0-1 against Italy.

A comment by Christopher Meltzer Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 10 Jürgen Kalwa, New York Published/Updated: Recommendations: 11 Published/Updated: Recommendations: 1

South Africa also now have a point after two appearances. The South Africans had drawn 2-1 against Sweden on Matchday 1. Argentina meets Sweden on Wednesday in the third group match day. South Africa has to deal with Italy at the same time (9.00 a.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s football World Cup and on ARD).

See also  Swimming, from Magnini and Pellegrini to Paltrinieri's Italy: world return to Melbourne

You may also like

Juventus Triumphs over AC Milan in Preseason Friendly...

two more challenges for Pernice before the summer...

Countdown to the Paris Olympics: Exploring the Opening...

England vs Denmark – the highlights

CERVINO MATTERHORN ULTRA RACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: England...

So what happened between Kharlan, Smirnova and the...

Football: When the second division becomes a dead...

St. Louis City Coach Bradley Carnell Acknowledges Gap...

Anxa Rebel Lanciano: «No to violence…»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy