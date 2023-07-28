2 draw against South Africa

Argentina’s footballers made a comeback appearance at the Women’s World Cup, clinching a point against South Africa from a two-goal deficit. In their second game at this World Cup, the two teams drew 2-2 (0-1) in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Friday.

Linda Motlhalo gave South Africa the lead in the 30th minute, Thembi Kgatlana extended the lead (66′). Sophia Braun (74th) and Romina Núñez (79th) scored for Argentina.

The South Americans are still waiting for their first win at a World Cup. So far, the team had never progressed beyond the preliminary round. Argentina lost the first game 0-1 against Italy.

South Africa also now have a point after two appearances. The South Africans had drawn 2-1 against Sweden on Matchday 1. Argentina meets Sweden on Wednesday in the third group match day. South Africa has to deal with Italy at the same time (9.00 a.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s football World Cup and on ARD).

