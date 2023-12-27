2 Latinos among the 10 best

Two Latin players appear in the top 10 most expensive contracts in baseball history Big leagues.

In recent years, mega contracts have taken off in MLB and this offseason has been no exception. For example, two Japanese players signed contracts with Los Angeles Dodgers for just over a billion dollars.

Shohei Ohtani broke Mike Trout’s record, the two-way player signed for $700 million. Although 97.1% of the total is deferred and will be paid between 2034 and 2043. For his part, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will receive $325 million in the next 12 years.

On the list of the biggest contracts of all time in MLB, there is the presence of two Latin players. It’s about boricua Francisco Lindor (NYM) y el Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. (SDP).

These are the most expensive contracts in MLB history:

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): 10 years, $700MM. Free agent contract signed in December 2023. Mike Trout (Angels): 12 years, $426,500,000. Extension signed on March 19, 2019. Mookie Betts (Dodgers): 12 years, $365MM. Extension signed in July 2020. Mike Trout (Angels): 10 years, $360MM. Extension signed in March 2019. Aaron Judge (Yankees): 9 years, $360MM. Free agent contract signed in December 2022. Manny Machado (Padres): 11 years, $350MM. Extension signed in February 2023. Francisco Lindor (Mets): 10 years, $341MM. Extension signed in March 2021. Fernando Tatis Jr. (Parents): 14 years old, $340MM. Extension signed on February 7, 2021. Bryce Harper (Phillies): 13 years, $330MM. Free agent contract signed in March 2019. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): 12 years, $325MM. Free agent contract signed in December 2023. Corey Seager (Rangers): 10 years, $325 million. Free agent contract signed in November 2021. Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins): 13 years, $325MM. Extension signed in November 2014.

As you can appreciate, Lindor occupies fifth place and Tatis Jr. sixth. Both contracts are for at least 10 years and $340 million. The difference made by Ohtani In relation to the rest it is wide. The Japanese not only received the largest contract in MLB, but also in any sports league in the world.

It is striking that two of the three best contracts belong to the Los Angeles Dodgers franchise (Ohtani y Mookie Betts).

In addition to Lindor y Tatis Jr. There are other Latinos who, although they are not in the top 10, have signed big contracts. One of them is the Dominican Rafael Devers, who signed for 10 years (2023-33) with the Boston Red Sox for $313 million.

It should be noted that although Manny Machado has Dominican roots and identifies with that country, he was born in the United States. That is why I did not include him among the Latinos with the best contracts.

(Fuente: SPOTRAC.com)

