2 wins and 1 loss, third place in the group!The young Zhejiang sports lottery men’s volleyball team will send troops to Hefei tomorrow to prepare for the third leg of the league

Source: Zhejiang Online – Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News





Reporter Yang Jian

After the 3:0 victory over the Hubei Men’s Volleyball Team, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team temporarily ranked third in the group with a record of 3 games, 2 wins and 1 loss, ending the second leg of the first stage of the 2022/23 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League. After a brief rest, the whole team will go to Hefei on November 15 to prepare for the third leg of the first stage.

In the previous three games, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team mainly focused on running the team, giving more young players the opportunity to exercise. Of course, the performance of the young players is also commendable, especially Wang Bin, a teenager who has just gone to the Men’s Volleyball Asian Cup and World Championships with the national team. He won the scoring championship with 18 points in the competition with the Hubei Men’s Volleyball Team, provoking the offensive end. .

However, the shortcomings of young players are also obvious. In the game, there are often problems such as large fluctuations in state and inability to concentrate. Especially in the second game against Hebei Men’s Volleyball Team, Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team was reversed by the opponent after winning 2 games first. Facing the impact of the opponent’s Ukrainian foreign aid, the young players’ emotions fluctuated. There are some problems.

“This year’s Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team is based on the post-00s generation. The players are relatively young and need to grow up.” Shen Andong, the head coach of the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball League, said that the three games did not really reflect the Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team. In terms of the overall strength of the platoon, the players have not yet fully found the rhythm of the game, and there are obvious deficiencies in setter. In the next games and training, we will focus on strengthening this aspect of training.

The main striker Zhang Jingyin, who had previously shined at the Men’s Volleyball World Championships, also bluntly said that the first few games were not exciting enough, and many balls have not been released. “The opponents behind will become stronger and stronger, and even meet the top players of the world‘s men’s volleyball team, such as my idol Juan Torrena, I will greet every game with a learning attitude.”

It is reported that the third leg of the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team will face Shandong, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Tianjin men’s volleyball teams in turn. Among them, the Shanghai men’s volleyball team, the favorite to win the championship this year, only lost a small game in all the games that have ended, occupying a complete victory record. First place in the standings. Shandong, Jiangsu, and Tianjin men’s volleyball teams are also very strong. For the Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team, they will face a lot of tests.

“Every opponent should not be underestimated, but no matter how strong the opponent is, as long as our players show their own energy and youthful vitality, they can go further.” Shen Andong revealed that after arriving in Hefei tomorrow, the players will have a 7-day training session. Quarantine, and after 7 days, there may only be one day of training time, which requires everyone to work together, do physical training in the room every day, study and analyze techniques and tactics carefully, and fully prepare for the four games in the third leg.

“Everyone cherishes the opportunity to play, so during the quarantine period, you will definitely protect your body first, work overtime and train every day, and you can’t get out of touch.” Zhang Guanhua, the main supporter, told reporters that in the future, he will try his best to do his best. Continue to attack opponents. If all goes well, on November 23, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team will face the Shandong Men’s Volleyball Team, the first opponent in the third leg, at the Hefei Sports Center Gymnasium.