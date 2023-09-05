2 workouts not to do on an empty stomach

If fasting training, i.e. with low energy availability, can be advantageous for example in running (provided it is done at a slow pace), there are other training sessions which, on the other hand, need to be tackled with good energy to be effective, i.e. not fasting. Here are which ones:

1️⃣ STRENGTH TRAINING like weightlifting and cross fit;

2 ️ ⃣ LACTACID TRAINING such as long runs but also by bike or swimming.

❓ WHY? The activation of the force and the lactic energy mechanism need a good availability of circulating sugars in the blood.

❓ WHAT TO DO? A snack before these workouts, depending on convenience, time of day and in line with your digestion times.

⏰ DO YOU GET UP AND TRAIN? Eat like this:

🏋🏽 if you do weights, as soon as you wake up, try to take, for example, some cookie slices with jam or some balanced shortbread or an energy bar;

🏃 ♀️ if you train running or cycling, as soon as you wake up, face a fasting first part, then take on a gel sport in case of intense work.

🍳 Either way eat breakfast (with adequate protein intake too) as soon as you finish the session.

