Home Sports 20 di Hezonja, il Real Madrid prevailed over Bayern Monaco
Sports

20 di Hezonja, il Real Madrid prevailed over Bayern Monaco

by admin
20 di Hezonja, il Real Madrid prevailed over Bayern Monaco

Real Madrid-Bayern Munich ends 79-65 for the hosts, who rise to 23 victories.

Hezonja top scorer of the Blancos with 20 points (5/10 from three), also highlighted by Yabusele (10+3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks) and Musa (11+5 rebounds).

For the German team, Obst scored 21 points in 16 minutes (7/10 from 3), while Cheatham finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

See also  Oscar 2022, the date revealed. Appointment at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles - Magazine

You may also like

Seattle Kraken make first NHL playoffs

Bologna-Udinese: whoever wins can continue to dream

Super Bowl “appears” at Zhejiang University of Finance...

Winter isn’t over yet at Mottolino Fun Mountain...

Aleksander Ceferin, the tightrope walker who takes root...

Evia, the most unknown and perhaps the most...

Wenzhou’s first private enterprise martial arts team was...

Russian challenge. That would attract millions, believes the...

Tennis: Round of 16 for Grabher and Kraus

Monza’s message to Berlusconi: ‘Come on president, we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy