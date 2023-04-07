Real Madrid-Bayern Munich ends 79-65 for the hosts, who rise to 23 victories.

Hezonja top scorer of the Blancos with 20 points (5/10 from three), also highlighted by Yabusele (10+3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks) and Musa (11+5 rebounds).

For the German team, Obst scored 21 points in 16 minutes (7/10 from 3), while Cheatham finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds.