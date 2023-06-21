Home » 20 million and bonus to Empoli. Transfer market news | Sky Sports
Il Tottenham is one step away from Guglielmo Vicargoalkeeper born in 1996, great protagonist in the last season in Serie A with Empoli. After the interest shown in the past few hours, the Spurs they accelerated to snatch the goalkeeper away from the competition. The English club has reached a verbal agreement with Empoli: an agreement of 20 million euros plus bonuses, with the Tuscan club now only waiting for Tottenham’s written offer – which will already be presented in the next few hours – to officially accept it. In recent weeks, the English have also treated Brentford’s David Raya for a long time, but in the end they decided to tack on Vicario.

Vicario was also interested in Inter

The news of the agreement, in the minutes, between Tottenham and Empoli, Vicario is also closely interested in Inter. Waiting to understand what will be the future of Onana and if Manchester United in the coming days will decide to sink and will actually present an offer for the goalkeeper, the Nerazzurri had set their sights on the Empoli goalkeeper. However, the irruption of Tottenham messed up the plans: the Premier League will be in Vicario’s future.

