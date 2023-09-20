20% of new cars purchased are now fully electric

August 2023 was an exceptional month for the European automotive market, exceeding all expectations despite the challenges faced by the sector in an economically difficult period. The most surprising news concerns the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

During the month of August, the European Union automotive market experienced spectacular growth, with an impressive 21% increase in new vehicle registrations. This result marks the thirteenth consecutive month of growth and represents a notable recovery after the component shortages that characterized the previous year.

However, what caught the most attention in the recent report from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) was the growing popularity of electric vehicles. For the first time, these vehicles surpassed the 20% market share in total vehicle sales, even surpassing diesel to become the third most popular choice among new car buyers.

The rise of electric vehicles is impressive: in the month of August alone, 787,626 new electric cars were registered in the European Union, recording a notable increase of 118.1% compared to the previous year. This achievement was primarily driven by the popularity of the Tesla Model Y and pushed the overall electric car market share to 21%. Growth was particularly significant in Germany, with an impressive increase of 170.7%.

Hybrid cars, which combine an internal combustion engine with a larger battery charged by the engine itself, remained the second favorite choice for buyers, with growth of 29% in the European Union. Plug-in hybrids, equipped with an engine and a rechargeable battery, saw a more modest increase of 5.5%, accounting for 7.4% of total sales.

Despite the growing popularity of electric cars, petrol cars still maintain a significant presence on the market, although their share fell from 38.7% to 32.7% in August. However, in Italy and France, the petrol car market recorded an increase of 25.3% and 21.5% respectively.

In contrast, the diesel car market continued to decline, recording a decline of 6% during the month of August. Although Germany saw a 9.2% increase in diesel car registrations, these now represent only 12.5% ​​of the new car market, compared to 16.1% the previous year.

The extraordinary recovery of the European automotive market, with double-digit growth and the significant increase in sales of electric vehicles, underlines the ever-increasing importance of the transition towards greener vehicles in the Old Continent.

