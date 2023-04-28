200 people from Binsheng Community used Tai Chi to welcome the Asian Games, and the champion of the Olympic performance event came to the scene to perform and help out_Zhejiang Online

200 people from Binsheng Community used Tai Chi to welcome the Asian Games, and the champion of the Olympic performance event came to perform on the spot to help out

With the rise of Tai Chi fever all over the world, “World Tai Chi Day” came into being. The last Saturday in April every year is the “World Tai Chi Day” celebrated spontaneously by Tai Chi enthusiasts all over the world. In order to celebrate the festival and help create the atmosphere of the Hangzhou Asian Games, on April 27, the theme event “Welcome to the Asian Games – World Tai Chi Day” initiated by the Jiangnan Xuande Tai Chi Team was held in Binsheng Community, Puyan Street.

Before the event started, 200 Taijiquan enthusiasts from Puyan Street demonstrated Health Qigong Baduanjin and Taiji Bafa five steps. The movements of the 200 people are uniform, slow but not slow, with a certain degree of relaxation, showing the high-spirited spirit of those who love martial arts.

Zhu Hangjin is the initiator of this activity and also the founder of Jiangnan Xuande Tai Chi Team. He is 76 years old this year and he started to practice martial arts at the age of 16. He has learned Shaolin boxing, Emei, Cha, Hong, Pao and other boxing styles. He started in 1976 Learned Yang-style Taijiquan and worshiped Ding Shuide in 2009, becoming the sixth generation inheritor of Yang-style Taijiquan. Over the past 60 years of practicing martial arts, Zhu Hangjin has gradually turned from an apprentice to a master, and even opened a boxing gym to the United States, which can be said to be full of peaches and plums. In 2014, Zhu Hangjin, who returned to Hangzhou to settle down, began to teach for free in the community. For nine years, it has attracted thousands of people from the surrounding area to participate. “I have loved Tai Chi all my life, and I hope to use my spare energy in my later years to make more people fall in love with Tai Chi and our traditional culture.”

At the scene, there was also a special guest who became the king of popularity. She is Cui Wenjuan, the all-round champion of Tai Chi in the 2008 Olympic Games. foundation. It is understood that after retiring, Cui Wenjuan chose to settle in Hangzhou with her husband, and is now a university teacher at Zhejiang University of Foreign Languages. She told the reporter that since she settled in Hangzhou, she still loves the martial arts she has practiced since she was a child, and she is lucky to continue to engage in martial arts-related work. “The Asian Games will be held soon. Wushu is one of the Asian Games events. Wushu athletes can win the first gold medal in the Asian Games, which is a good start for the Chinese team. In the national fitness arena, I will also better promote Chinese martial arts, Tai Chi, and Asian Games culture, so that ordinary people in Hangzhou can use martial arts Through this project, we can gain a deeper understanding of the Asian Games, participate in the Asian Games, and experience the Asian Games.”

Cui Wenjuan

This event received strong support from Binsheng Community. Community Secretary Tian Guohai said, “The launch of this event not only made residents feel the fun of fitness activities, but also improved everyone’s physical fitness, and advocated the concept of national fitness. A good mental outlook welcomes the arrival of the Hangzhou Asian Games.”

Binsheng Community Secretary Tian Guohai

Yao Zhaolong and Zhou Huaxing from Puyan Street, Wu Wenbing from the Bureau of Culture, Tourism and Sports of Binjiang District, Chen Rong, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Consultative Conference of Binjiang District, Ms. Feng Gengkang and Chen Qun from Hangzhou Wushu Association, Sun Shengli from Binjiang District Wushu Association and other guests attended the event

The atmosphere of the event gradually reached its climax in the martial arts performances, not only the Olympic champion Cui Wenjuan, the national martial arts championship champion Zhao Xia and other famous performers, but also the Kung Fu fan, Tai Chi health stick, collective 32 swords, etc. performed by martial arts enthusiasts Group projects, as well as the most anticipated teaching session, Ding Shuide, the fifth-generation descendant of Yang-style Taijiquan, and Ding Cenliang, the sixth-generation descendant of Yang-style Taijiquan, appeared in teaching successively, feasting everyone’s eyes.