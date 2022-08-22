Original title: 200 young players gathered in Suzhou to compete in the four groups of the Children’s Go Open

Wang Yi, vice-chairman of the Chinese Go Association.Photo courtesy of China Weiqi Association

China News Service, Beijing, August 22. The reporter learned from the China Weiqi Association that on August 22, the first “Youdao Vertical and Horizontal Cup National Children’s Go Open” officially opened in Suzhou. Wang Yi, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of China Go Association, Ding Bo, Vice President of Jiangsu Chess Academy, Vice President of Jiangsu Provincial Chess Association, and Wang Yongshan, Chairman of Suzhou Chess Association attended the opening ceremony.

The competition attracted 200 children’s Go enthusiasts from Go Associations and training institutions all over the country. There are more than 50 chess players who hold amateur 5-dan certificates, and even a few amateur 6-dan masters. The competition lasts three days. The top 36 teams in each group will be awarded medals, certificates, bonuses and prizes. The champion and runner-up of the junior group will be awarded the amateur 6-dan certificate (extended to the top 16), and 3 outstanding young chess players will be selected to join the Youdao Zongheng champion class plan.

Group photo of guests at the opening ceremony.Photo courtesy of China Weiqi Association

Wang Yi, vice-chairman of the China Go Association, emphasized in his speech: “Youdao Zongheng has only been in business for two years, but it is very good in terms of the number of students, the quality of teaching, and the reputation in all aspects. Under the leadership of the China Weiqi Association, we can open up new paths in teaching, lay out new games, and write new chapters.”

According to reports, this competition is the first time that the China Weiqi Association has closely cooperated with an online Weiqi training institution to create a high-standard national youth Weiqi competition. It is also the first time that NetEase Youdao Zongheng series of events have been launched online. (Finish)

