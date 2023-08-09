2,000 steps a day are enough to feel good, but the more we walk the better

The question how many steps to take a day to feel good has more and more answers: according to a new study, just a little more than 2 thousand steps a day.

The number of steps you should take every day to start seeing the benefits for your health is therefore much lower than previously thought, such as the 10,000 steps recommended by the WHO, or the 7,000 that emerged from other studies. However, here we are dealing with the broadest research on the subject.

2 thousand steps a day

Lo studio group led by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, found that walking at least 3967 steps a day serves to reduce the risk of dying from any causeWhile 2337 steps a day reduces the risk of dying from heart disease and blood vessels (heart attack, stroke, diabetes and related diseases).

The academic team analyzed 17 studies involving 226,889 people worldwide and showed that the more you walk, the greater the health benefits. Nothing new then, under the sun. But if we don’t feel like it, you just need to walk less, in short.

However, we must also consider that the risk of dying from any cause or from cardiovascular disease decreases significantly with each additional 500-1000 steps. An increase of 1000 steps per day was associated with a 15% reduction in the risk of dying from any cause, and an increase of 500 steps per day was associated with a 7% reduction in the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

The researchers found that even as people walked up to 20,000 steps a day, the health benefits continued to increase. They haven’t found an upper limit yet.

“Our study confirms that the more you walk, the better,” says Prof. Banach. “We’ve found that this is true for both men and women, regardless of age and whether you live in a temperate, subtropical or subpolar region of the world, or in a region with a mixed climate. Furthermore, our analysis indicates that just 4,000 steps a day are enough to significantly reduce deaths from any causeand even less to reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease.”

It is amply demonstrated that a sedentary lifestyle can contribute to an increase in cardiovascular disease and to a shorter life. Studies have shown that insufficient physical activity affects more than a quarter of the world‘s population. Women outnumber men (32% versus 23%) and people in higher-income versus low-income countries (37% versus 16%) are not getting enough physical activity.

According to data from the World Health Organization, insufficient physical activity is the fourth cause of death worldwide, with 3.2 million deaths per year related to physical inactivity. The COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in a reduction in physical activity and activity levels have still not recovered after two years.

