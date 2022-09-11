Hainan Daily reporter Wang Ligang

A reporter from Hainan Daily learned from Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College that on the evening of the 11th, the 2022 Asian Women’s Beach Volleyball Open ended in Thailand, and Hainan Province Sand Volleyball, who played on behalf of the national teamteamThe female player Lin Meimei was paired with the Xinjiang girl Xia Xinyi, and finally won the fifth place.

A total of 32 pairs from 12 countries and regions participated. In the group stage, Lin Meimei/Xia Xinyi defeated Thailand Team 4, Thailand Team 2 and China Hong Kong Team with 3 2:0 respectively, and entered the competition with 3 wins and 3 wins. Top 8. In the quarter-finals, Lin Meimei/Xia Xinyi met the Australian Team 1. After 3 hard battles, Lin Meimei/Xia Xinyi lost 1:2 to their opponents and missed the top 4.

Australia 1 team has 6262 points and is the top seed in the tournament. Lin Meimei/Xia Xinyi scored 3480 points and was the third seed in this competition.

This competition is the points competition of the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Hainan girl Lin Meimei won one gold and one silver at the end of the World Sand Volleyball Future Championship in Europe Data map: Lin Meimei (left) and teammate Xia Xinyi celebrate after the game.Photo courtesy of China Volleyball Association Hainan Daily, Haikou, September 7 (Reporter Wang Ligang) On September 7, a reporter from Hainan Daily learned from Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College that the World Beach Volleyball Future Tournament ended the European competition. Hainan girl Lin Meimei, who represented the national beach volleyball team, participated in the competition. Working with teammates, won a gold medal, a silver medal and a fourth place in 3 races. See also Cuore Italia, with Norway comes the first victory In the 3 matches, the national team let Lin Meimei team up with Zhu Lingdi and Xia Xinyi respectively in order to run in the lineup. In the World Beach Volleyball Future Tournament in Belgium (Luwen), Lin Meimei and Xia Xinyi won the championship with 7 wins. In the subsequent competition in Budapest, Hungary, Lin Meimei and Xia Xinyi lost 1:2 to the national team teammates Wang Xinxin and Zeng Jinjin in the final and won the runner-up. In the competition for the third place in the women’s group, Lin Meimei and Zhu Lingdi won the fourth place. 24-year-old Lin Meimei from Wenchang was selected for the beach volleyball team of Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College in 2015. She has comprehensive skills, both offense and defense, and good return and serve skills. Last year, she and her teammates won the fourth place in the 2021 National Games sand volleyball competition, creating the best result for the Hainan sand volleyball women’s team to participate in the National Games.











