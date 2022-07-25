Original title: 2022 World Athletics Championships long jump champion Wang Jianan and Su Bingtian went out of the same door for several breakthroughs in Chinese track and field, and foreign teachers contributed

At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, track and field fans have become accustomed to seeing pictures of Chinese players communicating with foreign coaches. Randy Huntington also instructed Su Bingtian and Wang Jianan to help them reach new heights in their respective projects; Italian coach Damilano and Chinese race walkers have become a family for ten years; Li Li, Renault, etc. The overseas training camp opened by famous coaches gives Chinese players and world famous players the opportunity to train and grow together. China‘s track and field, which has continuously made breakthroughs, is inseparable from these hard-working foreign teachers.

“Going out, please come in” strategy was successful

As early as after the 2008 Olympic Games, China‘s track and field has determined the development strategy of “going out, please come in”. On the one hand, it hires high-level coaches from all over the world to come to China, and on the other hand, it sets up training bases overseas to promote Chinese athletes to go abroad for training. and competition for exercise. In the following four Olympic cycles, China‘s track and field has always maintained a team of more than ten foreign teachers. They have made great contributions to improving the level of Chinese athletes and introducing the world‘s advanced concepts to China‘s track and field.

Among all foreign teachers, Su Bingtian’s coach Randy Huntington has the most stories. He is the one with the most cross-events. In the track and field training hall of the Training Bureau, Randy often guides Su Bingtian in sprinting while paying attention to Wang Jianan’s long jump; when women’s middle and long-distance runner Wang Chunyu is training, Randy will also give guidance when he sees a problem. In addition, Gao Tingyu, who won the men’s first gold in speed skating for China at the Beijing Winter Olympics, invited Randy to improve his starting skills during training. It can be said that Randy Huntington is the most comprehensive foreign coach in the history of Chinese track and field.

What Randy brings to Chinese track and field also includes professional concepts and meticulous training methods. The famous coach who once nurtured Powell, the world record holder of the men’s long jump, and Banks, the former world record holder of the men’s triple jump, first came to China to instruct Wang Jianan. Wang Jianan’s long jump score increased from 7.95 meters to 8.47 meters in 2018. This time he won the World Championships with 8.36 meters, which is the result of Wang Jianan’s many years of accumulation. “He was always there for me and encouraged me and helped a lot with my confidence. Randy taught me the approach, aerial technique and take-off technique. Between every jump in the competition, he would emphasize the approach, rhythm and jumps to me. The accuracy of the approach.” Randy’s long-term strict requirements have developed a meticulous and professional style of competition for Wang Jianan.

In addition to Su Bingtian and Wang Jianan, Zhu Yaming, who won the Olympic silver medal in the triple jump for China at the Tokyo Olympics, trained with head coach Nerio Mora in July 2019. The Brazilian famous coach has brought out the men’s and women’s long jump champions Saladino Aranda and Magee at the Beijing Olympics, as well as a number of outstanding triple jumpers. The Chinese Athletics Association established a team for Zhu Yaming, consisting of Nerio, Chinese coach Liu Jianbo, translators, physical trainers, and scientific researchers. Nerio’s training concepts and methods helped Zhu Yaming move from empirical training to a new stage of data-based monitoring and feedback. Zhu Yaming has made great progress in the past two years. After making a historic breakthrough in the Tokyo Olympics, he helped the Chinese men’s triple jump to win the world championship bronze medal for the first time in the Eugene World Championships with a score of 17.31 meters.

Master and apprentice

Having coached Chinese players for a long time, Randy has forged a deep friendship with Chinese players. In 2019, 30-year-old Su Bingtian suffered a waist injury. Randy found Federer’s doctor to help Su Bingtian through his relationship. During the Tokyo Olympics cycle, the Su Bingtian team led by Randy included 12 coaches, physical fitness, rehabilitation, and scientific researchers. During Su Bingtian’s hard training, Randy paid close attention to his recovery, helping Su Bingtian to survive the Tokyo Olympics cycle at the age of 32, and finally set a new Asian record of 9.83 seconds.

In the process of coaching Wang Jianan, Randy also worked hard. The Chinese athlete, who had already achieved results in the long jump world, was once troubled by injuries and fell into a low ebb. When Wang Jianan was dormant due to ankle and knee meniscus injuries, Randy helped Wang Jianan get through the trough through scientific rehabilitation methods and careful care.

Damilano, a famous Italian race walker who has signed a contract with China‘s track and field since the Beijing Olympics, is married to generations of Chinese race walkers. From the five-time world champion Liu Hong to the London Olympic champion Chen Ding, to the two bronze medalists of this year’s World Championships, Sister Cheyang Shi, they all came out of the training camp in Damilano’s hometown in Italy.

In the past, China‘s racing walks attacked international competitions with a strength that was not afraid of hardships, but often failed due to poor technology. Since Damilano instructed Chinese runners, Chinese race walking has been greatly improved. Liu Hong and Chen Ding have both become models of the technical specifications of race walking.

The long-term relationship has allowed the 72-year-old Italian foreign teacher Damilano to understand everything about these Chinese disciples. “Coach Damilano really understands me very well and can read what I’m thinking.” Sister Cheyangshi said after winning the bronze medal at the World Championships. This week after the 20km race, she was in poor condition and couldn’t sleep well every day. Damilano encouraged her in time to help the disciples boost morale. “It’s really not easy for Sandro (Danarano), at such an old age, he has returned to the Chinese team for me. He knows that I have been training hard recently and that my state is not very good. It is beyond his imagination to win the medal.” Sister Cheyangshi said.

Overseas training camps promote training with competitions

Before and after the Tokyo Olympics, due to the impact of the epidemic, Chinese athletes were greatly affected in their training, especially when they went abroad to compete. To this end, the Chinese track and field team widely dispatched athletes to go overseas to participate in overseas training camps opened by famous coaches, train and compete with masters from all over the world, and use competitions to improve their level.

Since last November, a number of runners, including Chinese men’s 100m and 200m star Xie Zhenye and women’s sprinter Liang Xiaojing, went to the United States to participate in a training camp organized by Renault, a well-known coach. Xie Zhenye’s training partners include American airman Brummel, Tokyo Olympic champion De Grasse, etc. During the training and competition period, Chinese players participated in several invitational competitions. Xie Zhenye ran a time of 10.14 in the 100-meter race, and set a personal best time of 20.13 in the 200 meters, and got a ticket to the World Championships. In the training camp, I trained with various masters, which really improved the performance of Chinese players.

In addition, a large number of athletes in Chinese track and field travel to Europe to participate in training camps and local competitions. The new men’s pole vaulter Huang Bokai recently followed the famous foreign teacher Petrov Vitali to train in Italy, during which he moved to participate in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Poland Station, Diamond League Paris Station and other events. Petrov once instructed his disciple Bubka to rewrite the men’s pole vault world record 35 times. Another of Petrov’s proud disciples is the Italian star Giuseppe Gibilisco, who won the 2003 World Athletics Championships men’s pole vault championship and the 2004 Athens Olympics bronze medal. In November 2005, Isinbayeva switched to Petrov’s school. By learning Petrov’s new technology, Eva’s pole vault performance has risen steadily. Huang Bokai also benefited a lot from participating in Petrov’s training.

It can be seen that China‘s track and field is fully in line with the world‘s advanced club training athlete model. During the Paris Olympics cycle, the Chinese Athletics Association has adopted an association and club approach for men’s and women’s middle-distance running, marathon and race walking, to provide domestic athletes with a more flexible training environment and more favorable training conditions. It is believed that Chinese track and field athletes will continue to improve their performance in the new Olympic cycle under the promotion of the new policy.

focus

Zhu Yaming: Jumping out of the “big scene” again

On the morning of July 24, Beijing time, at the men’s triple jump final of the 2022 World Track and Field Championships, Chinese player Zhu Yaming jumped 17 meters 31 in the second jump, and finally won the bronze medal of this World Championships. This is the first World Championship medal for this event in the history of Chinese track and field. From the silver medal breakthrough at the Tokyo Olympics to the medal breakthrough at the World Championships, Zhu Yaming’s continuous jumping out of the big scene is the result of the help of a team composed of domestic and foreign coaches, as well as physical fitness, rehabilitation coaches and scientific researchers.

Zhu Yaming, who was born in 1994, has excellent jumping ability since he was a child, but he has only received amateur training for the school track and field team. In 2013, 19-year-old Zhu Yaming was admitted to Shenyang Institute of Physical Education. He broke the school’s triple jump record for the first time in the school sports meeting with a score of 15.38 meters. After two years of study and training at Shenyang Institute of Physical Education, Zhu Yaming joined the Liaoning track and field team at the age of 21 and became a professional triple jump athlete. He jumped 16.97 meters in only ten months of training with coach Xu Dongwen, proving his “hidden identity” as a talented athlete with his strength.

In 2019, Zhu Yaming entered the vision of the national team. The Chinese Athletics Association set up a professional coaching team for Zhu Yaming. During training with the coaching team, Zhu Yaming improved his arm swing technique and physical fitness indicators such as weight-bearing capacity. These technical and physical advancements helped Zhu Yaming jump an amazing 17.57 meters at the Tokyo Olympics and win the first Olympic silver medal in the Chinese track and field men’s triple jump. Coming to the World Championships, Zhu Yaming proved that he was not a flash in the pan. Affected by the epidemic this season, Zhu Yaming’s team went to Europe for training and competitions, during which he continued to improve his state and level. In the World Championships, Zhu Yaming finally filled another gap for China‘s track and field with a score of 17.31 meters. It is believed that with the success of Zhu Yaming, a new era of Chinese men’s triple jump is coming.

It is worth mentioning that the golden age of men’s triple jumpers generally comes around the age of 30. Zhu Yaming is not yet 28 years old, and there is still room for improvement. It is believed that during the Paris Olympic cycle, Zhu Yaming will continue to improve his performance and win new honors for the Chinese men’s triple jump.

Su Bingtian: Looking forward to new talents taking over the baton

After the 2022 World Athletics Championships men’s 100-meter relay preliminaries ended on July 23, the Chinese 100-meter relay team headed by Su Bingtian failed to advance from the group. After the game, Su Bingtian reviewed his relay career in an interview. Su Bingtian said that he did not want to see a decline in China‘s relay performance after he retired.

In this World Championship relay match, Su Bingtian led Xie Zhenye, Tang Xingqiang and Chen Guanfeng to the preliminaries. After losing the preliminaries, Su Bingtian said: “Today’s results are not our real strength. We will definitely cheer for next year’s Hangzhou Asian Games!”

In this World Championships, Su Bingtian, who is 33 years old, did not achieve ideal results in the men’s 100m race. After the game, Su Bingtian admitted that his state was no longer comparable to the previous one. Su Bingtian said that he is even more looking forward to the new sprinters taking over the baton and helping the Chinese relay to move forward. “For me, it won’t be too long to continue running. So I hope these young athletes can participate in more competitions and gain competition experience. I just hope that after we retire, they can catch up. The performance of the relay event has really improved. It’s difficult, I don’t want my grades to go down after such a short period of time.” Su Bingtian said. (Reporter Chu Peng)