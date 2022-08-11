2022 Badminton World Championships Draws Released

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 10 (Reporters Ding Wenxian, Ji Ye, Xu Shihao) The 2022 Badminton World Championships will be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 22 to 28, and the BWF will hold a draw ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on the 10th. The Chinese team’s women’s singles and women’s doubles are full of participation. Chen Yufei is expected to meet Tai Tzu-ying, a famous Chinese Taipei player, in the semifinals. The defending champions Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan are in the same half with the other two pairs of teammates.

According to the signing form announced on the official website of the BWF, in women’s singles, Chen Yufei, He Bingjiao, Wang Zhiyi, and Han Yue will join hands to compete. Among them, No. 4 seed and Olympic champion Chen Yufei defended the bottom half alone, and may encounter players such as Thai player Inthanon and No. 2 seed Tai Tzu Ying. Chen Yufei and Tai Tzuying have a historical record of losing more and winning less. In the Tokyo Olympics final, Chen Yufei had the last laugh, and the two have won each other in recent encounters. The other three female national feather players are all in the top half. On the way through the border, He Bingjiao may encounter strong players such as Spaniard Marin and top seed Akane Yamaguchi.

Three Chinese players, Shi Yuqi, Lu Guangzu and Zhao Junpeng, will appear in the men’s singles arena. Among them, Shi Yuqi, who is currently ranked 21st in the world, may face Indonesian star Ginting in the third round. If he can pass the test, he is very likely to meet the Tokyo Olympic champion and Dane Ansailong in the quarter-finals.

In women’s doubles, top seeds Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan and teammates Du Yue/Li Wenmei, Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting are in the top half, and Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu are in the bottom half. In the first half, there are Korean combination Lee So Hee/Shin Seung-chan, Japanese combination Matsumoto Mayu/Nagahara Wakana, etc. In the second half, Japan’s No. 2 seed Yuki Fukushima/Hirota Caihua and South Korea’s No. 4 seed Kim So Young. / Kong Xirong, etc.

In terms of men’s doubles, several pairs of national feathers will be absent from this world championship due to their low ranking in the world. Three pairs of strong Indonesians including Gideon/Sukamuyo gathered in the upper half, and defending champion Hoki Takuro/Kobayashi Yugo from Japan were in the lower half.

In the mixed doubles, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping, Guo Xinwa/Zhang Shuxian will join hands to fight against the Chinese team. The top-seeded “IELTS” combination has been in good shape in recent months, holding 6 international championships. If all goes well, they will face Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping in the semifinals, which will also be a repeat of the Tokyo Olympics final.

The last World Championship was held in Huelva, Spain in December last year, and the Chinese team won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.