China News Service, Changsha, July 30th (Tian Ling) The strongest table tennis team of “Shuijingfang” 2022 China Amateur Table Tennis Team Tournament Changsha Station officially started in Changsha, Star City on the 30th.

At the draw ceremony of the competition on the afternoon of the 29th, 32 participating teams appeared. National Table Tennis Olympic champion Xu Xin appeared in Changsha to help the event.

This year, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese table tennis team, as the “strongest table tennis team” for the amateur event jointly created by the Chinese Table Tennis Association and the WTT (World Table Tennis Professional League), more than 2,500 amateur table tennis players will be assembled. , covering 8 cities including Chengdu, Changsha, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Baoding, Zhengzhou, Nantong, and Guangzhou. In the name of the team, they will compete against each other, showing the national ball spirit of “hard work, hard work, and friendship” in Chinese table tennis.

This event is held in the form of a men’s and women’s mixed team competition, that is, the two sides will decide the winner through five matches: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. is the key to the final victory.

It is reported that the team in this competition will be based on the captain of each team. Starting from the registration stage, the captain will self-recommend to sign up for the competition. After confirming the eligibility, the captain will recruit and form a team. Each team can register up to 10 people, including at least 3 male and female players, and each team can only have one player of each gender at most twice in each game, which tests the overall strength of the team.

According to the Organizing Committee, 32 teams will participate in each city competition, and the group stage + knockout system will be adopted. In the first stage of the group stage, the 32 teams were divided into 8 groups, and each group of 4 teams played a single round-robin match. The top two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stage.

The 16 outgoing teams will fight each other after drawing lots until the final champion is decided. The champion teams of the 8 city competitions will gather in the Chengdu finals during the National Day to compete for the first national championship of the “strongest table tennis team”.

In this Changsha event, 32 teams were divided into 8 groups. In the two-day competition, the players decided the “strongest table tennis team” in the final Changsha station in the form of “group stage + knockout”.

Taking into account the needs of epidemic prevention, no tickets will be sold for this competition. Live broadcast of the entire competition. (Finish)