Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, September 4th. According to the China Go Association, the “Taihe Kaiyuan Cup” 2022 China National Go Team Trials will start on the Zhejiang rooftop on the 4th. Wang Xinghao, Cai Jing, Lv Liyan, Wu Yiming, Gao Xing, Ding Kewen, etc. The chess player won two consecutive victories.

This trial will last until the 7th, with a youth group, a women’s group and a junior group, with a total of 121 professional chess players participating. The youth group and the women’s group will use 8 rounds of points choreography, and the youth group will use 7 rounds of points choreography. According to the regulations, players who have the latest rating of 2520 points or above or who have been selected for the Hangzhou Asian Games Chinese team will be exempted from the national team youth group and women’s group. The top three in each group of this trial will be selected for the new national team, and the rest will be decided by the national team coaching team based on the results of this trial, recent results of other competitions, age and other factors.

On the same day, Lin Jianchao, chairman of the China Weiqi Association, and Yang Lingling, secretary of the Tiantai County Party Committee, jointly unveiled the “China National Weiqi Team Training Base (Tiantai)”, marking that Tiantai County has officially become the Chinese National Weiqi team training base.

According to reports, Tiantai County is one of the first “National Go Hometowns” and has trained 11 professional players including world champion Yu Bin, the current head coach of the Chinese National Go Team. On August 31, Tiantai chess player Xu Yidi won the youth championship of the 37th World Youth Go Championship. In terms of event organization, the World Women’s Go Team Championship co-hosted by Tiantai County and the China Go Association has been held for 8 sessions, and two National Women’s Go Open Championships have been held at the same time.

Lin Jianchao said that the training and preparation of the national Go team is a major event related to the development of Go in China. It is a fine tradition to form a national team through open competition selection, which is in line with the development trend of professional competitions. He encouraged chess players to take being selected for the national team as an important goal in their careers. When participating in the trials, they should not only attach great importance to them, but also calm down and avoid nervousness, so as to play in the best state.