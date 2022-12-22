Home Sports 2022 China Sports Culture Expo China Sports Tourism Expo opens online_State Sports General Administration
On December 21, the 2022 China Sports Culture Expo China Sports Tourism Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “Two Expos”) officially opened online. Wang Ruilian, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration and deputy secretary of the party group, Tan Ping, deputy mayor of Guangzhou Municipal Government, and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, delivered video speeches.

Wang Ruilian said in his speech that the two expos are important platforms to showcase the development achievements of my country’s sports culture and promote the integrated development of sports, culture and tourism. Create a new type of online expo, deepen the important functions of expo display, publicity, and transactions, and promote relevant results to benefit more people.

Tan Ping said that Guangzhou will take the accelerated construction of a world-famous sports city as a guide, actively serve and integrate into the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, fully grasp the major opportunities, and deepen the reform and development of Guangzhou’s sports industry at a higher level.

Thomas Bach said in his speech that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics have written a new chapter in the history of the Olympic movement. to build on a great legacy of great success.

It is reported that the two fairs will last for 3 days. (Reposted from page 02 of “China Sports Daily” on December 22)

