2022 China Tennis Tour Professional Finals (Macau): Cui Jie wins men’s singles

On December 11, Cui Jie celebrated his victory.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

On the same day, in the 2022 China Tennis Tour Professional Finals (Macau) and the Men’s Singles Final of the National Tennis Individual Championships, Cui Jie defeated Bai Yan 2-0 and won the championship.

On December 11, Cui Jie returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

