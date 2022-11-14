Home Sports 2022 Chinese Curling League kicks off in Yichun- International Online Mobile Edition
Sports

2022 Chinese Curling League kicks off in Yichun- International Online Mobile Edition

by admin
2022 Chinese Curling League kicks off in Yichun- International Online Mobile Edition

The 2022 Chinese Curling League (Yichun Station) officially started on the 13th. Lindu Yichun became the venue for the first event of the first national curling league. Starting with this event, the domestic curling event will sound the rallying call for preparations for the Milan Winter Olympics.

Men’s first match.Photo by Heilongjiang Daily reporter Jia Honglu

2022 Chinese Curling League kicks off in Yichun

Players in the game.Picture provided by the interviewed unit

This year’s curling league will be held in Yichun City, Heilongjiang Province, Jizhou District, Tianjin City, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, and Xining City, Qinghai Province. The competition includes three events: men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. Among them, the competition schedule of Heilongjiang Yichun Station is from November 13 to 19, 2022. The participating teams include the national training team, Beijing team, Guizhou team, Heilongjiang team, Harbin team, Jilin team, Inner Mongolia team, Shanghai team, Tianjin team, etc. .

Yichun City, the first stop of the league, is a national key ecological function area. It has unique ice and snow resources and a solid foundation for ice and snow sports. Over the years, Yichun City has sent many ice and snow sports athletes to the country. Luo Zhihuan, Gao Tingyu and other more than 20 athletes have played in domestic and international The competition has achieved impressive results. Yichun has successfully held the World Top Six International Women’s Curling Invitational Tournament for five consecutive years. At the opening ceremony of the day, the “China Youth Curling Training Base” and “Lindu Yichun Curling Hometown” were also unveiled. (Heilongjiang Daily reporter Jia Honglu Yang Lei)

You may also like

The Gesteco policy is called great character

At Interlagos it is Mercedes double. Leclerc still...

Derby between Landriano and Vistarino the Casteggio receives...

Milan-Fiorentina, Rebic-Terracciano contact: Viola anger

Maldini after Milan-Fiorentina: “Scudetto? We still believe in...

Hu Mingxuan was selected to replace Zhou Qi...

Swimming, Sky: ‘Italy is a world power with...

UFC 281: Zhang Weili defeated Esparza naked and...

F1 Brazil Russell and tears: “I am speechless,...

Juventus-Lazio 3-0: doppietta at Kean e goal at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy