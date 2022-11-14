The 2022 Chinese Curling League (Yichun Station) officially started on the 13th. Lindu Yichun became the venue for the first event of the first national curling league. Starting with this event, the domestic curling event will sound the rallying call for preparations for the Milan Winter Olympics.

Men’s first match.Photo by Heilongjiang Daily reporter Jia Honglu

Players in the game.Picture provided by the interviewed unit

This year’s curling league will be held in Yichun City, Heilongjiang Province, Jizhou District, Tianjin City, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, and Xining City, Qinghai Province. The competition includes three events: men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. Among them, the competition schedule of Heilongjiang Yichun Station is from November 13 to 19, 2022. The participating teams include the national training team, Beijing team, Guizhou team, Heilongjiang team, Harbin team, Jilin team, Inner Mongolia team, Shanghai team, Tianjin team, etc. .

Yichun City, the first stop of the league, is a national key ecological function area. It has unique ice and snow resources and a solid foundation for ice and snow sports. Over the years, Yichun City has sent many ice and snow sports athletes to the country. Luo Zhihuan, Gao Tingyu and other more than 20 athletes have played in domestic and international The competition has achieved impressive results. Yichun has successfully held the World Top Six International Women’s Curling Invitational Tournament for five consecutive years. At the opening ceremony of the day, the “China Youth Curling Training Base” and “Lindu Yichun Curling Hometown” were also unveiled. (Heilongjiang Daily reporter Jia Honglu Yang Lei)