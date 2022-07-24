Home Sports 2022 Chinese Super League’s first dismissed coach announced?It is revealed that Guangzhou City coach Foster has left Zhao Junzhe to lead the team temporarily – yqqlm
2022 Chinese Super League's first dismissed coach announced?It is revealed that Guangzhou City coach Foster has left Zhao Junzhe to lead the team temporarily

2022 Chinese Super League's first dismissed coach announced?It is revealed that Guangzhou City coach Foster has left Zhao Junzhe to lead the team temporarily
2022-07-24 10:54
2022 Super League's first dismissed coach announced?It is revealed that Guangzhou City coach Foster has left Zhao Junzhe to lead the team temporarily

Beijing time on July 24th, according to the Football News, Guangzhou City team coach Van Gast has been dismissed from get out of class, and the current team training is temporarily represented by team leader Zhao Junzhe.

After the Guangzhou City team returned to Guangzhou from the Haikou Division, the relevant person in charge of the club immediately conducted a one-on-one negotiation with each player. The key point of the negotiation is also very clear, which is to hope that the players can accept a repayment plan with a relatively large discount. However, none of the players is willing to accept this repayment plan. At present, Guangzhou City may not escape the fate of being fined 3 points.

In addition to clearing debts and poor stock improvement development, at the competitive level, Van Gast was still unable to save the slump when foreign aid Cardona returned to the team in the late stage of the first stage. He won ten consecutive defeats and currently has three points Thanks to the illegal use of U23 players by Dalian people, such results are indeed unsatisfactory. The state-owned enterprise consortium responsible for the share reform is also very dissatisfied with the team’s mental outlook in the game, which eventually led to the decision to change the coach.Return to Sohu, see more

