Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, July 26. In the final round of the 2022 East Asia Cup Women’s Football Tournament on the 26th, the Chinese women’s football team drew 0:0 with the Japanese team and won the current East Asia Cup women’s football team with 1 win, 2 draws and 5 points. Runner-up. The host Japanese team won the championship with 2 wins and 1 draw.

On July 26, Chinese team player Wang Shanshan (second from right) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

The Chinese women’s football team defeated Chinese Taipei 2-0 in the first round. In the second round, the Chinese women’s football team drew 1:1 with the South Korean team after conceding a goal first. In contrast, the Japanese team won the first two games and accumulated 6 points, and they have the initiative to win the championship after a draw.

At the beginning of the game, the Japanese team relied on delicate techniques to firmly hold the ball, but the Chinese women’s football team also created several excellent offensive opportunities. In the 25th minute, Wang Shuang’s “scalpel” went straight to create a rare opportunity, but Zhang Rui failed to cross after catching the ball in the penalty area. The Japanese team then made many threats in the penalty area. Miyazawa Hyuga’s volley caused the Chinese team’s goalkeeper Zhu Yu to let go, and Gao Chen made a key clearance. In the 43rd minute, Xiao Yuyi split, Wang Shanshan was stopped by the Japanese goalkeeper in the cross from the penalty area, and the two teams shook hands in the first half.

On July 26, Chinese team player Zhang Linyan (right) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

In the second half, the Japanese team accelerated the offensive rhythm. In the 50th minute, Riko Ueki suddenly hit the crossbar with his left foot. Seven minutes later, the Japanese team organized an attack, and Chiba Reika nearly scored a goal with a volley after getting the ball in the penalty area. Afterwards, the Japanese team’s shots made many dangerous situations, and the Chinese women’s football team was too tired to defend and could not organize an effective offense. The two teams eventually tied at 0:0.

This East Asian Cup is the first international competition for the Chinese women’s football team after winning the Asian Cup in February, with the aim of preparing for next year’s Women’s World Cup. After the East Asia Cup, the Chinese women’s football team will go to the United States for a one-month training session. The team plans to play about 10 warm-up matches with the local women’s football team and men’s youth team in the United States. At that time, Shen Mengyu, Shen Menglu, Zhao Yujie and other players who played for European and American clubs will also return to the team to participate in the training camp.

In another match on the same day, the Korean women’s team defeated the Chinese Taipei team 4-0 and won the third place in the East Asia Cup.