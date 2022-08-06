Original title: 1,268 players will face off in the 2022 Hunan Youth Chess Competition

The competition was held at the second small town of Changjun Moon Island, Wangcheng District, Changsha City.Photography of this article / Fu Huanyu

Red Net Moment News August 6(Reporter Fu Huanyu) On the morning of August 6th, the opening ceremony of the 28th Hunan Chess Summer Camp and the 2022 Hunan Youth Chess Competition was successfully held at Changjun Moon Island No. 2 Primary School in Wangcheng District, Changsha City, from Changsha , Changde, Chenzhou, Loudi, Zhuzhou, Yiyang, Xiangtan, 1268 young people participated.

It is understood that the competition lasted for two days, and the contestants came from 37 chess clubs, schools and 23 primary and secondary schools and kindergartens. The form of the competition is the individual points promotion competition. There are three groups of men’s, women’s and open groups. Each group consists of eight groups from A to H. The top 16 people in each group will win the first, second and third prizes respectively. It is worth mentioning that the chess players participating in this competition can be promoted to the highest level of chess players. The competition also set up an open group field, and 68 first-level chess players and chess association masters participated. Among them, the youngest chess master is only 9 years old.

Luo Lixin (right), director of the Hunan Provincial Sports Bureau and chairman of the Hunan Provincial Chess Association, watched the game on the spot.

At the opening ceremony, Zhang Hongyuan, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Wangcheng District Education Bureau, introduced that in recent years, chess has grown rapidly in Wangcheng. The unique charm and competitive spirit of chess.

He said that this competition provided a high-level platform for chess fans across the province to compete and display, which would greatly promote the promotion and popularization of chess and benefit more young people. Wangcheng District Education Bureau will take this opportunity to better promote the integration of chess into Wangcheng education, and promote the connotative development of schools and the all-round development of students.

This event was guided by the People’s Government of Wangcheng District, Changsha City, hosted by Hunan Chess Association, undertaken by Wangcheng District Education Bureau, Wangcheng District Culture, Tourism, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau, co-organized by Changjun Moon Island No. 2 Primary School in Wangcheng District, and implemented by Hunan Chuyi Chess Institute.

Source: Red Net

Author: Fu Huanyu

