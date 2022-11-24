2022 National Go Championship (team competition) ends 2022-11-24 13:34:21.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Hengzhi Zheng Shengzhu

The Huarui Education Cup 2022 National Go Championship (team competition) ended in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province on the 23rd. The Shanghai Qingyi team and the Shanxi Yuangong Hongyi team stood out and were successfully promoted to the Go League for next season.

The Shanghai Qingyi team, which led the first seven rounds of points, defeated the Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School team in the last round, and won the first place in the men’s group with 13 points. The opponents China Mobile Shanghai and Shanxi Yuangong Hongyi are only 1 point apart, and the two teams met in the final round. These two teams have South Korean foreign aid. In the foreign aid duel, Lee Chang-seok defeated Han Youzhen and gave the Shanxi team the first place. With Cai Jing and Huang Xin winning successively, the Shanxi team was also determined to win the game, with 11 points and 11 points. The second place in Group B will join hands with the Shanghai Qingyi team to advance to Siege for next season.

The relegation battle is equally fierce. Except for the Yunnan team, which has already confirmed a relegation quota, many teams with similar points may be relegated in the final round. In the two direct dialogues related to relegation, the Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Team defeated the China-Japan Friendship Team and surpassed their opponents in points. The Beijing Chess Academy drew with the Zhejiang Yunlin Qichan Team. downgrade.