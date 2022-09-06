On September 4, the 2022 China National Go Team Trials opened on Zhejiang Rooftop. The “China National Go Team Training Base (Rooftop)” was also unveiled on the same day.

This trial will be held from September 4th to 7th. There will be a youth group, a women’s group and a junior group. A total of 121 professional chess players will participate. The youth group and the women’s group will use 8 rounds of points choreography, and the youth group will use 7 rounds of points choreography. According to the regulations, players who have the latest rating score of 2520 points or above or who have been selected for the Asian Games team are exempted from the selection to enter the national team youth group and women’s group. The top three in each group of this trial will be selected for the new national team, and the rest will be decided by the national team coaching team based on the results of this trial, recent results of other competitions, age and other factors. In the game that ended on September 4, Wang Xinghao, Cai Jing, Lv Liyan, Wu Yiming, Gao Xing, Ding Kewen and others won two consecutive victories.

At the opening ceremony, Lin Jianchao, chairman of the China Go Association, and Yang Lingling, secretary of the Tiantai County Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, jointly unveiled the “China National Go Team Training Base (Tiantai)”, marking that Tiantai County has officially become the China National Go Team Training Base. Hua Xueming, vice chairman of the China Go Association and leader of the national Go team, and Chen Dongsheng, deputy head of the Tiantai County People’s Government, signed an agreement on the construction of the national team’s rooftop training base. The agreement clarifies that the Tiantai County Party Committee and County Government will provide a strong guarantee for the training of the national Go team, and the China Go Association will give full support to the development of Tiantai Go.

In his speech, Lin Jianchao pointed out that the training and preparation of the national Go team is a major event related to the development of China‘s Go. The establishment of a training base for the Chinese National Go Team on the rooftop is a practical implementation of the strategic decision and deployment of the General Administration of Sports to “reshape the National Go Team with reform thinking”. action. It is a good tradition to produce the national team through open competition selection, which is in line with the development trend of professional competition and has been well received by all sectors of society. Lin Jianchao encouraged chess players not only to attach great importance, but also to calm down and avoid tension, and to play in the best state. The ultimate goal is to meet challenges, defeat strong enemies, and win glory for the country.

