From the evening of December 2nd to the early morning of December 3rd, Beijing time, the third round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group G and H group matches ended. In the first two games of Group H, the South Korean team defeated Portugal 2:1 with Hwang Hee-chan’s stoppage time lore, and Uruguay defeated Ghana 2:0. In the end, Portugal and South Korea ranked the top two in the group and qualified for the knockout round. Although the Uruguay team had the same points and goal difference as the South Korean team, they ranked third because of fewer goals than the South Korean team. Ghanaian team out together.

At 3 o’clock in the morning, the last two group games of Group G started at the same time. The Brazilian team, which had undergone a large-scale rotation, conceded a goal in stoppage time and lost to Cameroon 0:1. The Swiss team defeated Serbia 3:2. Brazil and Switzerland qualified with 6 points. Cameroon and Serbia ranked third and fourth respectively, and missed the knockout round.

2022 Qatar World Cup 1/8 Finals Live Schedule

So far, the group stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup has come to an end, and the top 16 are officially produced. At 23:00 on December 3, Beijing time, the 1/8 finals will officially start. The first match will be the Netherlands against the United States. At 03:00 on December 4, Argentina will play against Australia, and at 23:00, the French team will play against Poland; England vs. Senegal at 03:00 on December 5th, Japan vs. Croatia at 23:00; Brazil vs. South Korea at 03:00 on December 6th, Morocco vs. Spain at 23:00; 03:00 on December 7th 00 Portugal against Switzerland. The 1/8 finals will adopt a single elimination system. The winner of the game will advance to the 1/4 finals, and the loser will be eliminated. (Reporter Yang Lei)

2022 Qatar World Cup top 16 list list

World Cup Information

3 Asian teams advanced to the knockout stage to set a record

With the South Korean team beating Portugal 2-1, the group matches of the 6 teams participating in the World Cup in Asia are all over. In the end, the three teams of Australia, Japan and South Korea successfully advanced to the top 16, creating an Asian competition. new record. There are 6 Asian teams participating in this World Cup, which is the most in history, and it is also the first time that three teams have advanced to the top 16. In the previous World Cup, there were two Asian teams that advanced to the knockout stage, namely in 2002 and 2010, and the teams that advanced were all Japan and South Korea.

Alves becomes Brazil’s oldest player to play in World Cup

In the game between Brazil and Cameroon, Brazilian veteran Alves got the chance to start. According to statistics, Alves became the oldest player (39 years and 210 days) to play in the World Cup for Brazil. Alves made his national team debut in the warm-up match between Brazil and Ecuador on October 10, 2006. So far, he has played 126 times for Brazil and scored 8 goals.

Vlahovic scores on first World Cup start

In the last round of the World Cup group match between Serbia and Switzerland, Vlahovic, who ushered in his first World Cup start in his career, scored in the 35th minute and once helped Serbia take a 2:1 lead. According to statistics, Vlahovic has become the third player in the history of the Serbian team to score a goal in his first World Cup start since Zikic and Ilic in the 2006 World Cup.

Ghana coach Addo announces resignation

In the final round of the World Cup group stage, the Ghana team lost 0:2 to Uruguay, ending their World Cup journey. Ghana coach Addo announced his resignation after the game. Addo said: “Obviously I will resign after taking this World Cup, because the future focus of me and my family is still in Germany. I like my current job in Dortmund. Even if I lead Ghana to win the World Cup After that, I resigned. This is a family decision.” Addo had been working in the Borussia Dortmund echelon. Earlier this year, Addo served as the head coach of the Ghana team.

Original title: World Cup Morning Post 丨 1/8 final matchups are all released

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin