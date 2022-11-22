Home Sports 2022 Qatar World Cup schedule live broadcast schedule November 22 Today’s Football World Cup match schedule-Fujian.com
Sports

The 2022 Qatar World Cup has started at 00:00 on November 21st, Beijing time. Today, November 22nd is the second match day of the World Cup, and the first round of the group stage is currently underway. The 2022 Qatar World Cup schedule has been announced today. The editor below will share the live broadcast schedule of the Qatar World Cup schedule on November 22.

2022 Qatar World Cup live broadcast schedule (November 22, Beijing time)

0:00 on November 22: Senegal vs. Netherlands

November 22 at 3pm: USA vs Wales

November 22 at 18:00: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

21:00, November 22: Denmark vs Tunisia

The following is tomorrow’s (November 23) Qatar World Cup schedule.

0:00 on November 23: Mexico vs Poland

November 23 at 3 o’clock: France vs Australia

November 23 at 18:00: Morocco vs Croatia

21:00 on November 23: Germany vs Japan

The above is the live broadcast schedule of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on November 22.

