The 2022 Qatar World Cup has started at 00:00 on November 21st, Beijing time. Today, November 25th is the fifth match day of the World Cup, and the second round of the group stage begins today. The 2022 Qatar World Cup schedule has been announced today. The editor below will share the live broadcast schedule of the Qatar World Cup schedule on November 25.

2022 Qatar World Cup live broadcast schedule (November 25 Beijing time)

0:00 on November 25: Portugal vs Ghana

November 25 at 3 o’clock: Brazil vs Serbia

November 25 at 18:00: Wales vs Iran

21:00 on November 25: Qatar vs Senegal

The following is tomorrow’s (November 26) Qatar World Cup schedule.

0:00 on November 26: Netherlands vs Ecuador

November 26 at 3:00 pm: England v USA

November 26 at 18:00: Tunisia vs Australia

21:00, November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

The above is the live broadcast schedule of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on November 25.

