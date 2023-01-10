Data from Europe’s Copernicus satellite program reveals 2022 was the second warmest year on record in Europe

2022 that ended for a handful of days was the hottest year ever in Italy, and the second warmest year on record in Europe. This is confirmed by the report released in these hours by Copernicusthe satellite monitoring program of the planet promoted by the European Commission and the European Space Agency.

The Global Climate Highlights 2022 report is clear: 2022 ranked fifth in the ranking of the warmest years on record globally. Before 2022, however, there are other recent vintages – 2016, 2020, 2019 e 2017 – testifying to the fact that the global temperature rise is a full-fledged emergency that we are not trying to fight hard enough.

0.3 degrees higher than in 1991-2020 — Specifically the report points out an increase of 0.3 degrees Celsius compared to the 1991-2020 period and by 1.2°C compared to the pre-industrial era (1850-1900). And this always at a global level, while if we go to limit the situation to Europe, the data is even worse: with the sole exception of Iceland, all European countries recorded in 2022 an annual average higher than the average for the period 1991-2020. Higher temperatures than this in Europe had only been recorded in 2020, what to date has been the hottest year ever recorded for the European territory.

Record heat in Italy — And for Italy it went even worse: 2022 for the Italian territory was the hottest year ever recorded, and the same also applies to France, the United Kingdom and Spain. To make the situation even more dramatic, last year, there were the drought that hit the European continent and the many fires that in the summer period recorded, between Europe and the United Kingdom, the highest emissions of the last 15 years.