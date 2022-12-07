2022 Weightlifting World Championships: Chinese player Jiang Huihua wins three gold medals 2022-12-07 13:21:26.0 Source: China News Network

On the 6th local time, the 2022 Weightlifting World Championships continued. In the women’s 49kg competition, Chinese player Jiang Huihua won three gold medals in snatch, clean and jerk and total score. Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Hou Zhihui won two bronze medals in snatch and total score.

In the first snatch competition, Jiang Huihua succeeded in all three attempts, lifting 88 kg, 91 kg and 93 kg successively, and finally won the gold medal with the snatch of 93 kg.

After Hou Zhihui lifted 86 kg and 89 kg in the first two hands, she failed in the third challenge of 92 kg, and finally won the bronze medal in the snatch with 89 kg.

In the clean and jerk competition, Jiang Huihua’s weight of 110 kg has already surpassed most of the players. After the second lift of 113 kg, she successfully won the clean and jerk and the total score of 206 kg with a total score of 113 kg.

Hou Zhihui lifted 109 kg in the clean and jerk competition, won the fourth place in the clean and jerk, and won the bronze medal with a total score of 198 kg.