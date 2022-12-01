Home Sports 2022 World Cup Argentina defeated Poland 2-0 and successfully advanced to the round of 16
2022 World Cup Argentina defeated Poland 2-0 and successfully advanced to the round of 16

2022 World Cup Argentina defeated Poland 2-0 and successfully advanced to the round of 16

The results of Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are officially announced. Although Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the first game, after winning against Mexico, they defeated Poland again this time to advance to the round of 16. Argentina frequently controlled the ball in this game, but Poland also showed strong defensive strength. Among Argentina’s 23 shots, 12 shots were on goal. Except for 2 goals, all others were blocked, especially Juventus. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, in the first half, blocked a corner kick that went straight to the goal and a 12-yard penalty. Before Lionel Messi made the penalty, Wojciech Szczesny waved to his teammates for reassurance. The action is quite impressive. However, in the second half, Mac Allister broke the deadlock with a successful net in the 47th minute, which was also his first goal for the national team, and then Julián Álvarez scored Argentina’s second point again in the 67th minute.

It is worth noting that although Poland lost this game, its group record of 1 win, 1 loss and 1 tie was comparable to that of Mexico, but Mexico’s goal difference fell behind Poland. In the end, Poland successfully advanced to the knockout round of 16.

