2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

This week we head to Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson, which takes place at TPC Craig Ranch.

The par-71 course designed by Tom Weiskopf measures approximately 7,400 yards with Bentgrass greens. The course has large greens, so approach play and putting will be the keys to success. Simply put, expect some low scores.

K.H. Lee, who is going for a three-peat, is among the favorites this week. With the PGA Championship the following weekend, many big names on the PGA Tour are sitting this one out. But star Scottie Scheffler is ready to compete, and he’s the clear-cut favorite at this event, -350 at FOX Bet.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let’s approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament with odds via FOX Bet.

Scottie Scheffler +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Tyrrell Hatton +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jason Day +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Tom Kim +1600 ($10 to win $170 total)

Hideki Matsuyama +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Matt Kuchar +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Adam Scott +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Min Woo Lee +3500 (Bet $10 to win $360 total)

Seamus Power +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

“The Gimme”

K.H. Lee Top 10 (+250 at FOX Bet)

I’m not overthinking this one here. Lee has been so dominant at this course they call him “TPC Lee.” He’s also coming off a nice T-8 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. At plus money, this is a bet worth making.

“Play the course, not your opponent”

Tom Kim (+1600 at FOX Bet)

Kim hasn’t posted a top-10 finish since January at the American Express, but he showed signs of life last weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship with a top-25 finish. Kim has only missed one cut since January, and he is a Dallas resident, so he will be comfortable on this track.

OTHER OUTRIGHTS

Tyrrell Hatton (+1300 at FOX Bet)

Hatton’s skill set is made for this course, and he comes into this event in great form, off a T-3 finish at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship. He’s also been in the mix to win multiple designated events this year with much better fields — runner-up at The Players, T-4 at Arnold Palmer and T-6 at Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Matt Kuchar (+2800 at FOX Bet)

Kuchar has played well on this track. He was in the hunt in 2021 and has finished T-17 and T-12 in his two trips here. Kuchar also comes into this week playing some great golf, with three straight top-25 finishes, including a T-3 at the Texas Open.

Seamus Power (+4000 at FOX Bet)

Power finished 18th last week at the Wells Fargo Championship and has had success on this course, finishing ninth and 17th the last two years. He also puts well on this surface. Power is an easy choice for me to make at these odds.

Tom Hoge (+5000 at FOX Bet)

Solid iron play plus a hot putter is the perfect recipe for winning here, which is right in Hoge’s wheelhouse. At this number, sprinkling some pizza money on him is a no-brainer.

Michael Kim (+5500 at FOX Bet)

Kim has made seven straight cuts, including two top-10 finishes in that run. He finished seventh last week at the Wells Fargo Championship and is now a Texas resident (home cooking). At this price, Kim is definitely worth a sprinkle.

