2023 Beijing Farmers Basketball Game: Promoting Rural Sports and Revitalizing the Countryside

2023 Beijing Farmers Basketball Game Finals Set to Promote Rural Sports and Revitalization

Beijing, China – In a bid to uphold the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and advance the high-quality development of rural sports, the finals of the 2023 Beijing Farmers Basketball Game, also known as Village BA, will kick off on September 9th at the Jingtai Fitness Center. This event aims to enhance farmers’ awareness of fitness while contributing to the revitalization of rural areas.

The 2023 Beijing Farmers Basketball Competition commenced in early July and is divided into two stages: the district selection competition and the city’s finals. The preliminary stage witnessed grassroots rural basketball games organized in each district, with teams being selected to represent their respective districts in the city finals. In total, 13 teams from 7 districts, including Chaoyang District, Tongzhou District, Daxing District, Pinggu District, Huairou District, Miyun District, and Yanqing District, have qualified for the city finals.

Over the span of four days, these teams will compete fiercely to determine the champion of the 2023 Beijing Farmers Basketball Competition. The finals will consist of group round-robin points competitions as well as cross-elimination matches.

This year’s competition also features various awards such as sportsmanship awards, excellent organization awards, and the most popular team. Notably, the “most popular team” selection incorporates the use of blockchain technology. Players’ uploaded photos will be transformed into unique digital collections, accessible only to members of the participating teams.

The development of rural sports is considered a vital task in promoting rural revitalization, fostering a sports powerhouse, and cultivating a healthy China. Each team participating in the competition is formed at the township and village level, with farmers as the main participants. This inclusive approach ensures greater participation and enjoyment for farmers. Moreover, it serves as a platform to showcase the fitness culture of farmers in the capital, while also demonstrating how sports events can contribute to rural revitalization.

The 2023 Beijing Farmers Basketball Game finals promise to be a celebration of athleticism and community spirit. It is anticipated that this event will further inspire rural residents to lead active and healthy lifestyles while also promoting the overall development of rural areas.

[Editor in charge: Wang Ye]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

