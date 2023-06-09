2023 Belmont Stakes: Chris “The Bear” Fallica’s Party Prop Sheet

Chris Falica FOX Sports Wagering Expert

This weekend, we get to enjoy the festivities of the coveted 155th running of the Belmont Stakes, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

As you might know, the Belmont Stakes is the last leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. This “Test of the Champion,” as they call it, is always one of the most thrilling races of the year.

Because horse racing is synonymous with betting and big sporting events bring out the gambler in all of us, I wanted to prep you for this big weekend. If you want to bet on the race, I have you covered with my Belmont Stakes best bets. That said, I also know not everyone is the gambling type. For those of you, we still want you to have some fun on Saturday. This is why I’ve created something special for everyone getting together with their friends and family for the big race.

It’s my Party Prop Sheet!

Have you ever been to a Super Bowl party where everyone chips in a few bucks and fills out a prop sheet? This is the same concept but with the ponies in mind!

You don’t even have to know anything about the horses, trainers or race history (although my “Bear Bytes” are a great resource for this). It’s more about having a great time with the squad than anything else.

So what do you need to do?

First, download the printable sheet (link below). After that, it’s a multiple-choice sheet, so you must circle the answers you like and watch the broadcast. The person in your group with the most correct answers at the end of the race wins.

Easy enough, right?

To start the party, I filled out a sheet with my picks. Let’s dive into how I see Saturday playing out.

Be sure to spring this sheet out when you all get together and spicing the day up with some cool prizes for the winners and runners-up can’t hurt, either.

I’m looking forward to seeing some good-looking prop sheets after the race, so be sure to tag me on Twitter at @ChrisFallica.

Whether you are betting on the ponies or just filling out a sheet, the most important thing is to have fun with it this weekend.

Downloadable Party Prop Sheet

Stay tuned to FOX Sports to follow all things Belmont Stakes this weekend!

