2023 Belmont Stakes odds: Big bets, line movement, picks

Saturday marks the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on FOX and FOX Sports App.

Known as the Test of the Champion, the Belmont Stakes is the last leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown — the first two legs being the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

It should be an epic race, so grab your Belmont Jewel and buckle up.

And if you are looking for a one-stop shop for best bets, party sheets, big bets and odds movement, we got you covered. Let’s dive into all the race-betting action here!

The favorite

The No. 6 horse Forte is the current favorite to win the race at +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total) just a couple of hours before the race.

All things betting via Chris “The Bear” Fallica

If you are betting on the race and need some tips, FOX Sports‘ horse racing expert has you covered. “The Bear” literally grew up on this track, so who better to turn to for help?

Here are his thoughts on today’s action.

Odds movement ahead of post time:

The biggest news thus far is that Tapit Trice went from being the co-favorite with Forte to the fourth-betting favorite to win at Belmont. The horse’s odds lengthened from +300 to +600 but went to +500 in the minutes before post time.

As the race draws closer, Forte saw its odds move from +250 to +200.

Red Route One (+1400 from +1500) and Il Miacolo (+2100 from +3000) saw their odds shorten as the race approaches. National Treasure (from +500 to +450 but back to +500) and Hit Show (from +1000 to +800) also saw their odds shrink as the big race inches closer.

Celebrity pick

Remember Mario Lopez, aka AC Slater, from Saved by the Bell? Lopez is at the race and is going with National Treasure to win.

He spoke with FOX Sports‘ John Fanta to explain why.

Sights and Sounds

Speaking of John Fanta, follow all of Saturday’s happenings in his Belmont Stakes Diary.

Stay tuned for more odds movement, big bets and celebrity picks from the Belmont Park.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!