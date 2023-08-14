Home » 2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, channels
In 2023, the Big Ten football season will feature games played across a host of broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming services, including great matchups every week on FOX and the FOX Sports app. The season opens with Nebraska traveling to Minnesota on August 31.

With the games shown on so many outlets, things can get a little confusing. That’s where we’re here to help.

Check out the complete details on how to watch the opening week of Big Ten football including dates, times and TV channels.

2023 Big Ten Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Week 1

Thursday, Aug 31:

Nebraska vs. Nebraska Minnesota – 8 p.m.

Friday, Sep 1:

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State – 7 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Sep 2:

Sunday, Sep 3:

Northwestern vs. Rutgers – 12 p.m (CBS)

Where can I watch Big Ten football games? What channel will they be on?

Big Ten football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks including FOX, FS1, BTN, CBS and NBC.

The Big Ten Football Championship Game will air on FOX.

How can I stream Big Ten football or watch without cable?

Games airing on FOX, FS1 or BTN can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Games on CBS will be available on Paramount+. Games on NBC can be streamed on Peacock.

Streaming services like YouTube TV can also be used to stream games.

How can I watch Big Ten football for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.

