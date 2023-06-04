2023 BWF Thailand Open final: He Bingjiao lost to An Xiying and won the runner-up, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang won the second doubles championship of the season- Olympics

14
- 2023 BWF Thailand Open final: He Bingjiao lost to An Xiying and won the runner-up, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang won the second doubles championship of the season strongly Olympics
- The semi-finals of the Thailand competition, the national feathers won the championship He Bingjiao and Liang Weikeng Wang Chang Sina
- Thailand Badminton Super 500 Tournament | 2 consecutive victories Thai team Korean Mixed Doubles gold and silver team won the first championship as a partner- Sports- Live Sports | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- ◤Thailand Badminton Open◢ He Bingjiao and An Xiying won the 4th championship this year after losing two rounds | China Press China Daily
- On the 3rd day of the Thailand match, Guoyu had only 6 wins and 8 losses in men’s singles and women’s doubles. Sina
- View full coverage on Google News