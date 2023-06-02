2023 BWF Thailand Open quarter-finals: He Bingjiao easily knocks out Li Meimei, Leung Wai-keng/Wang Chang meet “Minions” – Olympics

13
- 2023 BWF Thailand Open quarter-finals: He Bingjiao easily eliminated Li Meimei, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang made an appointment to fight “Minions” Olympics
- On the 4th day of the Thailand Championship, Guoyu 2 wins and 4 losses He Bingjiao and Liang Weikeng Wang Chang advanced Sina
- Thailand Badminton Super 500 Tournament: Defeating Zhou Tiancheng Zhiyong and Jun Hao for the first time to reach the top 8- Sports – Badminton | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- ◤Thailand Badminton Open◢Smash Jiang Xu’s dream of winning consecutive championships, Minions reach the semi-finals|China Press China Daily
- On the 3rd day of the Thailand match, Guoyu had only 6 wins and 8 losses in men’s singles and women’s doubles. Sina
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Athletics, the Eugene World Championships at the start: this is how much money medals and records are worth