2023 China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open Gallops into Action in Wuhan

China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open Kicks Off in Jiangcheng

The 2023 China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open (Wuhan Station) was recently held at the Wuhan Oriental Horse Racing International Racecourse, according to China Sports News. Elite jockeys and top horses from all over the country gathered to participate in the six exciting speed horse racing events.

The day started with the sound of the start gong, marking the beginning of the thrilling races. The lineup included the 2-year-old Chinese-born mixed-blood horse group 1000 meters race, the 3-year-old Chinese-born mixed-blood horse group 1000-meter race, the 4-year-old and above purebred horse group 1000-meter race, and the 3-year-old Chinese-born mixed-blood horse group 2000-meter race.

Jockey Qin Yong, the first domestic “college champion jockey” and the first Chinese champion jockey in international professional speed horse racing, was among the participants. Having won over 70 championships in international events, Qin Yong expressed his excitement and joy to return to the home game. After winning first place in the second group, Qin Yong praised the development of Wuhan Horse Racing and expressed his belief that it will continue to thrive in the future.

The 2023 China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open (Wuhan Station) is hosted by the Chinese Equestrian Association and organized by the Wuhan Municipal Sports Bureau and the Dongxihu District People’s Government. This event holds significant importance as it marks the 20th anniversary of the resumption of horse racing in Wuhan. With the support of the Chinese Equestrian Association, the entire national series of speed horse racing events has found a home in Wuhan, adding to the grand celebration of the 20th anniversary of Wuhan horse racing.

Additionally, the 2023 China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open (Wuhan Station) kicked off the China Speed ​​Horse Racing Prix National Series and the 19th China Wuhan International Horse Racing Festival. The Social and Sports Center of the Wuhan Municipal Sports Bureau emphasized the variety of exciting events that will take place during the Wuhan horse racing season. From October 15 to December 16, spectators can look forward to the China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open (Wuhan Station), China Speed ​​Horse Racing Points Competition, Wuhan Speed ​​Horse Racing Open National Speed ​​Horse Racing Championship, China Speed ​​Horse Racing Championship (Wuhan Station), China Speed ​​Horse Racing Grand Prix, and more. Furthermore, the highly anticipated 19th China·Wuhan International Horse Racing Festival will be held on October 28.

The China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open in Jiangcheng promises to be a thrilling month for racing enthusiasts and a celebration of the sport’s continued growth and success.

Share this: Facebook

X

