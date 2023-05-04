2023 Chinese Leisure Sports Challenge launches in Guangzhou’s Huangpu District

The “Green Mountains and Clear Rivers” Chinese Leisure Sports Challenge kicked off on May 3rd in Guangzhou’s Huangpu District and the Pinggang River Water Sports Carnival in the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City. Over 500 athletes from more than 30 provinces and cities across China came to compete and experience the ecological beauty of Huangpu.

At 9:00 am, the men’s paddleboard leisure race began. As the referee gives the signal, dozens of paddleboards hit the water, with athletes standing on long boards, paddling with their hands, surfing, racing, and striving to be the first. This is the start of a charming summer on the beautiful Pinggang River.

The opening day’s competitions included a 1-kilometer paddleboard leisure race, a 7-kilometer rural leisure run, and leisure biathlon (1-kilometer paddleboard + 7-kilometer run), with a total prize pool of 200,000 yuan divided among the 12 different categories.



For the biathlon, the competition started with the paddleboard race before transitioning to the running course. The starting point was at the Pinggang River, which stretches 7.352 kilometers and passes through four villages. The river is surrounded by greenery and fish, resembling a beautiful green ribbon. This event will also link the Fenghuang River (Phoenix River), Jiulong Lake (Nine Dragons Lake), and other waters in the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, covering 190.2 hectares and a total length of about 20 kilometers. The running course overlaps with part of the Longhu Ancient Post Road.

In addition to enjoying the scenic beauty of “mountains and rivers in the city and the city in mountains and rivers” along the eight-kilometer course, athletes can also cross the ancient post road dating back to 2000 years ago, take photos at the demonstration zone of rural revitalization and the Jingxia Village at the Knowledge City, participate in themed activities such as trend markets, tent camping, and China-Singapore speciality cuisine, and experience water- and land-based combined leisure sports.

He Bole from Zhuhai City won the men’s paddle board leisure race and was the youngest participant in the category at 17 years old. “It was very exciting to participate in this race. The scenery here is beautiful, and the water is vast. If I have the chance, I will come back to compete again,” he said.

The exciting competition attracted many spectators. Huang, a resident of Zhongshan City, drove with his family to watch the race. ” Since it happened to be the May Day holiday, my family and I came here to watch when we heard about the watersports event. After witnessing the intense competition, we also tried stand-up paddleboarding, which was very fun and easy to learn,” he told reporters, adding that he loved the beautiful scenery and good water quality of the Knowledge City.

Mr. Hou, a Beijing participant who just finished the parent-child leisure race with his child, happily exclaimed, “This is my first time here, and I have fallen in love with this beautiful little city.”

In recent years, the Knowledge City has adhered to the development principles of “integrating industry with the city and prioritizing ecological protection”, promoting the integrated development of “sports, tourism, culture, and consumption”, and continuously improving and optimizing the business environment and industrial environment. In the Knowledge City, the 3-kilometer lakeside greenway of Fenghuang Lake has formed a beautiful waterfront scenery line, creating a high-quality waterfront space for Huangpu District.

