2023 Chinese Staff Tai Chi Competition: The Largest Employee Tai Chi Event in the Country

2023 Chinese Staff Tai Chi Competition kicks off in Danzhou

Hainan Daily, Nada, August 18th (Reporter Jia Lei) – The 2023 Chinese Staff Tai Chi Competition Registration Launch Conference was held in Haihua Island Tourist Resort, Danzhou City on August 18th.

This competition, which is the largest employee Tai Chi competition in the country, has been certified as a Chinese employee sports A-level event. Athletes who achieve better results will be awarded the employee-athlete qualification certified by the China Enterprise Sports Association. The participants come from the 21 industry sports association teams of the member units of the China Enterprise Sports Association, as well as the national Tai Chi organizations, associations, and Tai Chi enthusiasts. It is a mass sports event involving famous Tai Chi teachers and masters, with a planned total of 1,500 participants.

The registration for the competition started on August 18th and the deadline for registration is October 20th. The competition will be held in Danzhou from November 17th to 19th.

The competition consists of several categories, including prescribed items such as the 56 forms of Chen-style Taijiquan, 40 forms of Yang-style Taijiquan, 45 forms of Wu-style Taijiquan, 46 forms of Wu-style Taijiquan, 73 forms of Sun-style Taijiquan, 42 forms of Taijiquan, 24-style Taijiquan, 42-style Taijijian, and 32-style Taijijian; traditional events like Chen-style Taijiquan (equipment), Yang-style Taijiquan (equipment), Wu-style Taijiquan (equipment), Sun-style Taijiquan (equipment), Wu-style Taijiquan (apparatus), other Taijiquan (apparatus); and group events.

The competition is sponsored by the China Enterprise Sports Association, further highlighting the importance of promoting employee sports and wellness in the country.