2023 CONCACAF Nations League finals odds: How to bet United States-Canada

The United States Men’s National Team is coming off a huge win against Mexico, and will next take on Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League finals on Sunday.

The match will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The USMNT is 16-10-12 all-time against Canada, with a 9-8-5 edge in official competition.

Both teams recorded clean sheets in the semifinals.

The Americans advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over Mexico. Canada earned a spot in the title match with a 2-0 win over Panama.

The USMNT is the defending Nations League champion. Canada is seeking its first men’s soccer title since the 2000 Gold Cup.

Will Canada be able to change the narrative or will the USMNT continue to dominate at home against Canada?

Here’s how to bet the USMNT-Canada match, from the money line, draw and Over/Under, with odds by FOX Bet.

Canada vs. United States in Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Paramount+, Univision

Canada: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
United States: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Draw: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Under: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

USA’s Christian Pulisic’s FOUR career goals vs. rival Mexico

Check out every goal USA star Christian Pulisic has scored against Mexico in his career.

