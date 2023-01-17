The 2023 Dakar Rally ended the competition for the 14th stage of the last stage. Qatar driver Al-Attiya of the Toyota team defended the championship of the car group. This is also his fifth Dakar championship, second only to Peter Hansel ranked second with 8 championships. In the motorcycle group, Argentine driver Kevin Benavidez of the Red Bull KTM team won the championship with a slight advantage of 43 seconds in the last stage. This is also his second Dakar motorcycle championship.

For Chinese drivers, all four cars completed the race. Among them, the Han Wei/Marley car group won the 8th overall score in the car group, refreshing Han Wei’s previous best record of Chinese drivers in Dakar (10th). Zhang Guoyu/Jean-Pierre teamed up for the first time this year and won the 16th overall score. Among them, they ran into the top ten in the seventh stage, which is also the best stage result of a Chinese driver in this competition. Zi Yunliang/Sha He, who competed for the first time, ranked 50th, and Tian Po/Du Xuanyi, who competed for the second time, ranked 64th.

The six Chinese motorcyclists all completed the race, among them, Sunil ranked 46th, Zacker 55th, Deng Liansong 67th, Zhao Hongyi 68th, Fang Mingji 77th, Zhang Min 1st 88.

Original Title: 2023 Dakar Rally Finale Han Wei Refreshes the Best Ranking of Chinese Drivers

