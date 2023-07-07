2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Macau Masters to be Held at Wynn Palace

Macau, China – The 2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Macau Masters is set to take place on the outdoor lawn at the South Gate of the Wynn Palace in Macau on the 8th and 9th of next month. This highly anticipated event will see 14 teams from around the world competing for the prestigious title and a total prize money of up to US$200,000.

Hosted by the Macau Sports Bureau and Macau Star Entertainment Production Co., Ltd., with Wynn Resorts (Macau) Co., Ltd. as the title sponsor, the FIBA ​​3×3 Masters Tournament is recognized as the top-level 3×3 event in the world. Established by FIBA in 2012, the tournament now features nine sub-stations and is considered the pinnacle of international professional three-on-three basketball competitions. This year marks the first time that the FIBA ​​3×3 Masters (Main Match) will be held in the Macau Special Administrative Region of China.

In 2021, Macau hosted the “FIBA3X3 Macau Masters Wynn Cup Greater Bay Area Qualification Tournament,” which attracted over 200 teams from cities in the Greater Bay Area and Macau, leaving a significant impact on the region.

The 2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Macau Masters boasts a lineup of strong teams, including Serbia’s UB team, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, Lithuania’s Raudondvaris team at No. 5, and Latvia’s Riga team at No. 6. The UB team, with three Serbian national team members and the 2022 FIBA3X3 annual championship under their belt, has had a string of successes this year, including winning the World Cup, Utsunomiya Masters, and Manila Masters. The Raudondvaris team features players with national team experience, and the Riga team has managed to maintain competitiveness despite being in a transitional period.

China will also be sending two teams to compete in this Masters – the Beijing Team and the Futian Team. The Chinese Beijing team is currently ranked 8th in the world and boasts strong offensive and scoring capabilities with the addition of LASMANIS Karlis Pauls, the main member of the three-person basketball champion of the Tokyo Olympics, and MIEZIS Nauris, who was selected to the best team for the 2022 season. The China Futian team, currently ranked 11th in the world, features VERVOORT Thibaut, the No. 6-ranked player globally, known for his clutch performances, and VAN DER HORST Dimeo Armando, ranked No. 8, who excels as an inside player.

Apart from the intense matches, spectators can also look forward to a three-point shooting contest, where the teams will send their best three-point shooters to compete for the title of three-point shooting master. Additionally, there will be an exciting slam dunk contest showcasing some incredible aerial displays by the athletes.

With the world‘s top teams set to battle it out, the 2023 FIBA ​​3×3 Macau Masters promises to be a thrilling event that basketball enthusiasts should not miss.

