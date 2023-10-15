2023 (First) China Employee Competitive Egg-Breaking Championship Showcases Talent and Culture in Hong Kong

2023 (First) China Employees’ Competitive Egg-Breaking Championship comes to Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China – The first-ever China Employees’ Competitive Egg-Breaking Championship was held in Hong Kong on October 14, attracting nearly 200 participants from various regions including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Sichuan. Organized by the China Enterprise Sports Association, the event also marked the first Hong Kong Egg-Breaking Championship.

The event took place at the Guangdong Hotel in Hong Kong and was sponsored by Hengyuanxiang Group, a renowned Chinese brand that has been a long-time supporter of the country’s sports industry.

Egg-breaking, a unique sport that combines elements of various folk poker games, has gained popularity and recognition across China. It has now made its way from private card tables to professional arenas, being included in this year’s fifth National Intellectual Games.

Hong Kong, known for its vibrant culture where East meets West, has a thriving sports industry. The government’s support, excellent facilities, professional management, and the enthusiasm of its people have contributed to the success of Hong Kong’s sports sector. The city has achieved remarkable results in international competitions such as the Olympics and Asian Games.

Mind sports, in particular, are a strong suit for Hong Kong. The Hong Kong bridge team recently dominated the Hangzhou Asian Games, winning a gold medal. In May of this year, the Hong Kong, China (Hong Kong Egg Cracking) Sports Association was established to promote and develop the egg-cracking sport in Hong Kong.

Speaking about the event, Dai Luqiang, full-time vice president of the China Enterprise Sports Association, highlighted the importance of promoting intellectual sports for national fitness and China‘s healthy strategies. He emphasized the significance of the competition in building a platform for non-governmental sports exchanges between mainland China and Hong Kong. Plans are underway to hold more egg-cracking events and expand the competition to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, fostering happiness and harmony through this high-quality intellectual sport.

The Hong Kong Egg-Scrapping Sports Association, as the organizer of the competition, has played a vital role in promoting sports in the city. With plans for the development of the egg-cracking sport in Hong Kong, the association aims to establish a complete competition system and management structure, organize local competitions, and collaborate with national and international sports organizations to create brand events.

The popularity of egg-cracking in Hong Kong presents an excellent opportunity for cultural and sports exchanges between mainland China and Hong Kong. The social attributes of the sport provide a unique platform for people-to-people interactions, while its cultural appeal promotes integration. In addition, the entertainment and competitive aspects of egg-cracking contribute to the development of intellectual sports in Hong Kong and help achieve the SAR government’s goal of promoting sports among the population.

Participants at the championship expressed their excitement about competing in an official event. Li Meiyao, a Hong Kong resident, felt the strong competition atmosphere and the need for concentration while playing. She highlighted the importance of remaining calm, analyzing the situation, and making bold moves during the game.

The competition, which consisted of six rounds, saw Qin Bao and Liu Baolei from the Hong Kong Egg-Pulling Association emerge as the champions. Zhu Yuanqing and Wang Xinwei from the Shenzhen Club of the Central Egg-Pulling Club secured the second-place position, while Shi Haiquan and Chen Debin from the Hello Young Card-Pan Club came in third.

The top eight players from the championship will qualify for the national finals, while the top 30% of contestants will receive egg-cracking master points and master-level qualifications certified by the China Enterprise Sports Association. The results will also be announced on the “Yidong Sports” App.

The championship will now move to Shanghai River for the next stage on November 5, followed by Tianjin. The competition acts as a powerful catalyst for the growth of egg-cracking, providing a platform for cultural and sports exchanges between Hong Kong and mainland China.