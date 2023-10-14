2023 Gree-Tour of Guangxi Road Cycling World Tour Kicks Off in Nanning: Stage Highlights and Scenic Routes

Title: Tour of Guangxi Cycling World Tour Underway in Nanning

Nanning, China – The 2023 Gree-Tour of Guangxi Road Cycling World Tour, also known as the Tour of Guangxi, is officially underway as riders take on the Nanning city stage. After an exhilarating point-to-point stage from Beihai to Qinzhou, which saw the Bahrain Victory Team clinch the stage championship, the focus has now shifted to Nanning, where cyclists will compete against the backdrop of the picturesque Yongjiang River and the Qingxiu Mountain Scenic Area.

Yesterday, Jonathan Millan of the Bahrain Victory Team emerged victorious in the second competition day, after narrowly missing out on the stage championship on the first race day. Millan’s outstanding performance secured him the red leader’s jersey, as well as the sprint king’s blue jersey and the best youth white jersey. The Chinese national team rider, Ma Binyan, delivered an impressive eighth-place finish.

Today’s Nanning city stage promises to be a spectacle for fans worldwide. The race will start and finish at the Guangxi Culture and Art Center, with the proceedings set to commence at 9 a.m. Warm-up performances, fun rides, and honor rides will precede the main event. Spanning a distance of 134.3 kilometers, cyclists will navigate a circuit that includes Longdi Road, Wuxiang Bridge, Libin Avenue, Qinghuan Road, and the Qingxiu Mountain Scenic Area. Participating teams will complete five laps, with neutral riding interspersed with sprint and climbing points.

The official start of the race is scheduled for 11:15 a.m., and it is estimated to conclude at approximately 2:30 p.m. To ensure fans don’t miss a moment of the action, the Nanning Bao News client, Nanning Evening News WeChat video account, and Nanning Evening News Douyin account will be broadcasting the event live.

The Tour of Guangxi then embarks on another exciting leg, as riders compete in a point-to-point stage from Beihai to Qinzhou. The stage, which covered a distance of 149.6 kilometers, showcased the tenacity of Jonathan Milan, who powered past his competitors to claim the coveted stage championship. Milan’s triumph and exemplary teamwork earned him three jerseys, while Friedrich Wanda of Bora-Hansgrohe Racing Team and Julius Johansson of Intmarsch-Wanti Racing Team secured the Polka Dot and Dare Fight awards, respectively.

Reflecting on his victory, Millan acknowledged his mistake on the first day that cost him the stage championship. However, he credited his teammates for creating optimal sprint conditions, allowing him to emerge triumphant this time. Looking ahead, Millan expressed his desire to conquer the Nanning stage.

The Nanning city stage epitomizes the perfect blend of modernity and ecology. Through its redesigned route, it showcases Guangxi’s urban development and simultaneously emphasizes the importance of environmental sustainability. The race’s smooth course and flat terrain make it the fastest stage in the Tour of Guangxi, while the inclusion of the challenging Qingxiu Slope Road adds an element of difficulty and excitement.

As the Tour of Guangxi continues to captivate cycling enthusiasts worldwide, the Nanning city stage promises to captivate viewers with its stunning scenery and picturesque landscapes. The race track will highlight the Yongjiang River and the Qingxiu Mountain Scenic Area, giving fans an opportunity to marvel at Nanning’s breathtaking green cityscape. With its clean roads, well-planned urban blocks, and the warm hospitality of Zhuang Township, the Tour of Guangxi is poised to leave an indelible impression on its global audience.

