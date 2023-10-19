2023 Guangzhou Marathon: Registration Lottery Results Announced and Excitement Among Runners

Results Announced for 2023 Guangzhou Marathon Registration Lottery

On October 18, the Guangzhou Marathon Organizing Committee revealed the results of the registration lottery for the highly anticipated 2023 Guangzhou Marathon. Registered participants can now check the lottery results on the official website of the Guangzhou Marathon, as well as through the Maramala and Digital Heartbeat APPs. The deadline for registration fee payment is set for 17:00 on October 21.

Runners who fail to pay the registration fee on time will be included in a second draw. The committee urges winners to complete the registration process and payment before the deadline. Failure to do so will result in the automatic forfeiture of their qualification for the event. In the event that there are unpaid spots after the first round of lottery payments, a second lottery draw will be conducted. The results of the second draw will be announced on October 23 at 10 a.m.

During the registration period, runners who did not win the lottery have the opportunity to participate in the public welfare and charity categories. Registration for these categories will begin at 10 a.m. on October 24. These exclusive spots are only available to contestants who registered for the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon but did not win the lottery. Applicants must meet the registration requirements and successfully complete the payment process. Spots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until the quotas are filled.

To compensate for those who did not win the lottery, the Guangzhou Marathon Organizing Committee has introduced a special opportunity. Participants from both the winners and losers of the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon will be randomly selected to participate in the 2023 Beijing Marathon. A total of 100 runners who meet the registration requirements for the 2023 Beijing Marathon will have the chance to directly participate in the event. The list of selected participants will be announced through the official event platform.

This year has seen a record-breaking number of registrations for the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon, with a total of 140,846 people signing up. Among them, 86,155 registered for the full marathon, while 54,691 opted for the half marathon. Based on the scale of the event, excluding direct and sponsor quotas, the winning rate for the full marathon stands at approximately 19%, while the half marathon has a winning rate of around 16%.

Runners are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated event. Huang Wenlong from Guangxi expressed his excitement, stating that he participated in the half marathon of the Guangzhou Marathon in 2013 when his wife was studying in Guangzhou. He plans to register for the full marathon this time, fulfilling a 10-year appointment for their family of three. Xu Caihong, leader of the Guangzhou Marathon running group, expressed gratitude for winning the lottery. She mentioned the high winning rate within their running group and shared her personal running achievements.

Cao Jianxin, a 70-year-old loyal runner who has participated in nine Guangzhou Marathons, shared his experience and admiration for the event. He noted the significant increase in participation over the years and highlighted the continuous improvement in the level of the Guangzhou Marathon. Furthermore, he praised the scenic “golden track” that runs along both sides of the Pearl River, describing each section as a narrative of Guangzhou’s modern history. Cao Jianxin commended the organization of the race, from the gathering and starting point at Tianhe Sports Center to the orderly finish line experience at Huacheng Square.

The popularity of running in Guangzhou has given rise to the establishment of numerous running groups. Green jogging trails have been constructed throughout the city to cater to the growing number of running enthusiasts. These trails, such as the one at Tianhe Sports Center, Ersha Island, Biological Island, and along the Pearl River, have become popular training grounds for runners. The influence of the Guangzhou Marathon has also spread to other cities within Guangdong Province, such as Shenzhen, which has seen increased popularity in hosting marathons. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has emerged as a favored destination for marathon enthusiasts.

The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon promises to be an exciting and memorable event, bringing together enthusiastic runners from across the country to experience the thrill and camaraderie of this world-class race.

